I’m here to turn tables, declares Nangoma Independent candidate

[By Oliver Chisenga in Nangoma]

I HAVE joined the race to change how politics are done from a woman’s perspective, says Linda Shachinda.

In an interview soon after filling her nomination at Kasalu Primary School, the Nangoma Independent aspiring candidate said modern politics needed selfless and enterprising women to take the lead as opposed to merely fulfilling the gender equivalence.

Thronged by about 100 women, men and youths of Nangoma, Shachinda was escorted to actualise her intent to transform the rural district of Mumbwa.

Shachinda, a 29-year-old philanthropist born and raised in Nangoma, said it was time that players in politics started thinking outside government sponsorship to develop their constituencies.

“Most rural areas and the nation at large have not seen development because those voted into office either are there to enrich themselves, improve

their status or are dependent on government treasury for various developmental activities in their constituencies,” she told The Mast. “We need brains that will source funding for their constituencies and what comes from government be deemed as a bonus. What happens when the government is broke like ours is today? The current government is grappling with debt, which is suffocating the economy. Does that mean life and development should come to a standstill?”

She maintained that politicians should have the skill to source developmental programmes or direct funding to their areas and simply call on government to join in.

Shachinda highlighted Nangoma as one of the many places in Zambia that had remained in the 18th century as far as development was concerned.

“Nangoma has farmers, engineers, teachers, businessmen and women. It’s basically a place where all types of people live and, or frequent, but

look at how backward it is. Imagine, there is only one filling station that most times has no fuel,” Shachinda said. “The road to this place is potholed and others are gravel, really! Where does the money generated from farming produce go? Our people can’t be travelling to Lusaka always to merely have a feel of civilisation. My coming on board will change a lot of things and teach people how politics are done and that with women the country is safe.”

Further, Shachinda said there should be more women in decision making positions.

She however emphasised that they should be resourceful and not reliant on the government.

She said it was time to identify women as partners in development because they were more reliable than men.

“Imagine, the immediate past MP does not have any form of business here, not even a talk time booth! So, he comes here to represent our people but takes his money and business elsewhere; what sense does that make?” she asked. “He says he speaks for the locals but cannot employ them or their children. It’s time we had a woman in charge, a mother and I am here to do that for the better. Nangoma, let’s do this! It has been proved that with women there is stability, with women there is comfort, with women there is focus…imagine a home without a woman! As you are aware a house only becomes a home when there is a woman involved. And as witnessed, men only become responsible in life with a woman by their side to encourage them, to say ‘babe you can do it’ … So here we are to turn tables.”