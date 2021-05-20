Lungu has no chance against Hichilema – Muleaabai

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has no chance of beating Hakainde Hichilema, says Livingstone UPND mayoral candidate Constance Muleaabai.

In an interview, Muleaabai after successfully filing in her nominations said Livingstone has been hit hard because the PF government failed to reduce taxes in the tourism sector.

“President Edgar Lungu and the PF has no chance of beating Hakainde Hichilema. The people of Zambia have suffered enough. There is hunger in the nation and HH’s priority will be to make the sufferings of Zambians go away and also reduce taxes in the tourism sector,” said Muleaabai.