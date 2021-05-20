Making our debt crisis an election campaign agenda

There’s need to take Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection executive director Fr Alex Muyebe’s message seriously when he implores the electorate not to be hoodwinked, but to analyse and interrogate the campaign messages to determine their practicability and viability.
“With the onset of campaigns for the 12th August General Election, Zambians are going to be subjected to numerous campaign promises by the various aspiring political candidates. However, it has to be acknowledged that the 2021 elections are unique in the sense that these elections will be held against a backdrop of a huge public debt, which the country is currently owing. As at December 2020, Zambia’s debt was estimated at US $20.46 billion,” notes Fr Muyebe. “It is therefore imperative that all candidates presenting themselves for election on 12th August must clearly demonstrate how they are going to address this debt crisis to ensure improved social service provision throughout the country. During the campaign, aspiring political leaders must articulate economic growth programmes that respond to the needs of the poor and the vulnerable and how as leaders they are going to contribute to the common good and the preservation of human dignity of every Zambian. It is for this reason that JCTR is calling on all the aspiring candidates to seize the opportunity offered by the campaign period to address the Zambian voters on how each political party is going to address the debt crisis and the resultant challenges the country is facing. It is not enough for the aspiring candidates to end at promising paradise to the electorates, which as we know is impossible in the face of the huge debt Zambia has. Instead, the candidates must have the debt issue on their campaign agenda and must provide a convincing road map on the way forward regarding the current debt and explain how they are going to manage future debt contractions to ensure that the nation will never be caught up again in another debt crisis in the future.”
This is a serious checklist. Every voter must scrutinise particularly presidential candidates’ message on this score. The debt that the PF has accumulated is huge and so far, the country has not come up with a feasible repayment plan. Already we have defaulted twice. And our national budget is nothing but an empty bowl clouded out by both domestic and foreign debt. Save for the electoral campaigns bubble – where the ruling PF are throwing money to all and sundry – there’s nothing going on in our economy. And it could get worse post-elections!
As Enrique Casares notes, “External public debt can have nonlinear impacts on economic growth. Thus, at low levels of indebtedness, an increase in the proportion of external public debt to gross domestic product could promote economic growth; however, at high levels of indebtedness, an increase in this proportion could hurt economic growth”.
And in the case of Zambia, Corporate Finance Institute observations on impacts of foreign debt are valid when it states that, “Excessive amounts of foreign debt will hinder countries’ capacity to invest in their financial prospects, whether through education, infrastructure, or health care, because their small income is spent on repayment of loans. It is a challenge to economic development in the long term. Ineffective debt management, coupled with shocks such as a fall in oil prices or an extreme economic recession, may also cause a debt crisis. This is also compounded by the fact that foreign debt is generally denominated in the currency of the nation of the issuer, not that of the borrower. This means that if the economy of the borrowing country weakens, it becomes even harder to pay off such debts”.
It is therefore imperative that the electorate challenge these aspiring candidates on how they will deal with the country’s debt crisis if elected.
Citizens should even demand more answers, explanation, from PF’s Edgar Lungu and his running mate Professor Nkandu Luo because they’re the ones who have put us in this mess. Why should Edgar and his PF be re-elected after tanking the economy and getting us back the infamous yoke of debt? Why should he be retained given his poor public record?
Let’s make debt an election campaign agenda.
