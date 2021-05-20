MMD failure to field candidates in Livingstone angers Liandisha

HOW can you have a presidential candidate file in his nominations and yet fail to field parliamentary and local government candidates, Fennix Liandisha has asked MMD officials.

And Liandisha says political violence should be blamed on party presidents.

Commenting on the failure by the MMD to field parliamentary and mayoral candidates in Livingstone, Liandisha who is former Namatama MMD ward councillor as well Livingstone youth chairperson, said it was a shame for the former ruling party which brought in democratic rule in Zambia to end up as it has.

“It is very unfortunate for the party that is the initiator of multiparty democracy to fail to field parliamentary and mayoral candidates in Livingstone. The question is how can the MMD afford to field a presidential candidate and yet fail to field candidates at lower levels?” Liandisha wondered. “This is a wakeup call that our leaders should stop joining the so-called alliances which only end up killing and swallowing the former ruling party.”

The MMD in Livingstone failed to field candidates at parliamentary and mayoral levels and Monday and Tuesday respectively and as at 09:30 hours yesterday had not fielded a councillor in Namatama ward being the first on the nominations time table.

He noted that the MMD needs to get back to the drawing board and seek a new direction.

And Liandisha said during the era of Levy Mwanawasa there was no political violence because the man detested it.

“Levy used to put his foot down, he made sure that there was no political violence or thuggery. So what we are seeing now is on the hands of political party presidents and their secretaries general,” said Liandisha.