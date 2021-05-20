Nkandu Luo’s choice as running mate does not make sense

You do not have to be an outstanding psychologist to know that there was something terribly wrong on Monday morning when President Edgar Lungu unveiled his running mate – Professor Nkandu Luo. It was not a serious occasion. The President appeared to behave like a comic who was unsure of what he was doing, except perhaps to make people shudder in shock, disbelief, and laughter. How else can you explain it? For the President, he had a perfect explanation for it. “Sorry that my choice has shocked you, mind your own business and if you do not like my choice, then wait for your turn to be Presidents”. With these words, the President made the choice of the running mate about himself, rather than his party or the people of Zambia. The President conflated the fact that it is his prerogative to choose a running mate, choosing a running mate in the interest of his party, the people of Zambia, and common sense. He knew that he had blundered, perhaps just minutes into the unveiling. But it was too late. The running mate was already ready to sign her affidavit. And she was there to serve his interest. And not the interest of the people of Zambia.

It is very clear from the outset that the choice of the running mate was not made thoughtfully. We just got to hear of Vice-President Wina retiring just on Sunday – a day before the filing of nominations. And Vice-President Wina’s sudden decision to depart, on an uncomely day of Sunday, shows that either she was just forced out, or it was a personal decision she had left to the last minute. I think the former applies far much more than the latter. But given this scenario, it appears like the President hurriedly decided either on Sunday itself or on Monday morning to make Professor Nkandu Luo his running mate.

You could see the shock on the faces of all the people present. Jean Kapata’s ululations came late and seemed forced. Hon Mwanakatwe’ s hurried pretended assistance of the announced nominee seemed confusing. The reaction from the Patriotic Front’s big wigs seemed shocked. And of course, the star of the spoiled moment, Honourable Edith Nawakwi, made the face that we could all just imagine as the face of deep and profound disappointment. If she was hoping to be the nominee, she knew right there and then that she had been greatly deceived. And while she was being egged on to continue assassinating one Hakainde Hichilema to curry favour with one Edgar Lungu – Lungu had a completely different plan. He was going to go for Nkandu Luo. And indeed, when he introduced his running mate – he exclaimed that it was “Lungu na Luo”, playing on the names of Chanda na Kay music duo. After deep reflection, we must shorten Lungu na Luo to LULU; that is what this ticket must be called – the ticket of LULU.

But why is the LULU ticket so controversial? We have several reasons. First, Professor Luo does not have a very good record in the ministries she has served. She was recently moved from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Ministry of Fisheries because she had performed very poorly for higher education. When she was moved from Higher Education, university students celebrated her demotion. It is surprising that months after her demotion, she has been elevated to be the running mate. Second, she performed very poorly as a Member of Parliament for Munali, making all the structures in her party reject her candidacy. Many speculate that had she stood in Munali – she would have lost terribly to a frog or a cat. That is how unpopular she was. Third, she seems to have issues with nearly everyone she has worked with within her long tenure as a politician. All stakeholders have bad memories of her involvement with the government.

One of the most comical was her insistence when she was Minister of Chiefs that Kanyanta Manga II should not be recognised as Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba. Reasons why she would not recognise Kanyanta Manga II remain murky or buried under the ngoshe mukulu hill of unexplained rivalry between the Bemba-nkonko and the Biza aristocracy. To this, we must return later when we have had our fill. Fourth, this running mate is a tribalist. It is one thing for her to have caused confusion in the Chitimukulu succession dispute – but just last year in Chilubi Island, she told the people of Chilubi that they could not vote for the UPND Chilubi candidate because doing so would be akin to having a Tonga succeed on a chieftainship that belongs to a Biza. Just how she painted that parallel remains to be parsed later at an appropriate time. However, neither candidate in Chilubi was Tonga; and indeed, neither was Biza. Professor Luo was trying to instigate unnecessary tribalism. Lastly and most crucially, Professor Luo cannot be respected by the leaders and rank and file of the Patriotic Front. She is simply the wrong choice!

She has a PhD in Microbiology and thousands of certificates and degrees. But it is not just about degrees that should matter. Character matters. Integrity matters. And so does basic human decency. She is a tribalist who has no respect for the equality of all Zambians. And it is sad that the President, of all people available to serve or aspire to serve this nation, chose to go with Professor Nkandu Luo. Zambians have the last say. And we urge them to reject Nkandu Luo and her younger companion Edgar Chagwa Lungu – forever.

The author, Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com/SM