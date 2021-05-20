Pay attention to every presidential candidate, Andyford urges voters

SOME validly nominated presidential candidates for this year’s August 12 general elections have spoken out on their various aspirations for State power.

On Tuesday, those who filed in nomination forms are Chishala Kateka (New Heritage Party), Kasonde Mwenda (Economic Freedom Fighters), Lazarus Chisela (Zambians United for Sustainable Development), Dr Richard Silumbe (Leadership Movement) and Andyford Mayele Banda (People’s Alliance for Change).

The running mate to Kateka is Samuel Kasanka, Changala Siame is the running mate to Mwenda, Rosemary Chivumba is Chisela’s, Kaela Kamweneshe is the running mate to Dr Silumbe and Gerald Mulao is Banda’s running mate.

Kateka’s post-nomination interview with journalists was published in yesterday’s Mast.

The post-nomination interview with journalists for Banda, Mwenda, Chisela and Dr Silumbe is this one.

Banda advised prospective voters to pay attention to the messages of all presidential candidates.

He said people ought not to simply align themselves to those who seem likely to win or to retain power in this year’s elections.

Banda also indicated that the message for the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) was clear; “we want to ensure that once we are voted in power, we redistribute land, because there are very few people that have access to land.”

“We need to ensure that we empower small businesses and farmers. We need to create policies which will create jobs,” Banda said, stressing further that work for PAC had just began. “We are looking forward to ensuring that we come out with something come August 2021. The dynamics of this year’s elections entails that we as the People’s Alliance for Change do stand a chance.”

He was, however, quick to say that: “but we are not going to brag much about the August election.”

“All I can tell the media is that watch out for PAC, come August 2021,” Banda said.

He also said PAC was a new generation of leaders, who were advised by the old generation.

“We have people, like our vice-president Mr [William] Harrington, a former cabinet minister, who comes in to be the chief advisor. This is a symbol that in this year’s election, the people of Zambia need to choose a new generation of leaders, with the backing of the old generation,” he said.

On why he chose PAC secretary general, Mulao, to be the running mate ahead of Harrington, Banda clarified that the role of the former environmental and natural resources minister is to be the chief advisor.

“Let us, the new generation, take the centre stage and ensure that we bring real change to this country. I would like [to advise] the people of Zambia that please, pay attention [to us],” he noted.

Banda said voters should not simply follow people who think that: “these ones are about to win or these ones are about to retain power.”

“You pay attention to what each and every presidential candidate is going to say. In this election, you must ensure that you vote for a voice. Don’t vote just because people are moving this way; just because this is the person who is likely to win or you don’t like this one,” advised Banda.

“This year’s election is about what is it that Andyford Mayele Banda and the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) are going to do for the people of this country. We need to ensure that we tap into the potential of this country. I can assure you that our teams on the ground are ready for this election.”

For Mwenda, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not a political party, per se, but a Pan-Africanist movement.

“Right now, we are in more than 34 countries and we are a rising giant,” he said. “We hope that one day we’ll live in a Zambia that we’ll be so proud of. When we look around, the Zambia that we see is not the Zambia that we hope to see.”

Mwenda said the current state of Zambia is not because somebody erred.

“People like us have a duty in this country; we cannot point fingers when we are culpable. It is from this premise that we are encouraged and we have come as Economic Freedom Fighters to bring the much needed economic emancipation,” he asserted. “Zambia is mighty. It is a sleeping giant! And a moment has come that we are making a clarion call to all those that believe in a Zambia that is emancipated economically to come forth.”

An emphatic Mwenda further pointed out that: “Economic Freedom Fighters is not a political party but a lifestyle of hard work, a lifestyle of passion and a lifestyle of hope that refuses to die.”

“This is not a journey for me or the secretary general, or the chairman but for all Zambians,” he said.

As per his yesteryear mantra, Mwenda, with other EFF stalwarts who surrounded him, chorused that: “wherever we want to go, our feet shall take us there.”

Chisela, in his address to journalists, explained that the main objective for the Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) was to change the system of government.

“We’ve been using the same system from 1964 to date, and expecting different results. The challenges of this country can only be solved when we change the systems of government,” he said.

“For those who want to see our manifesto, you can go to zusd-zm.com and you’ll find our manifesto where we have clearly indicated what we want to do. We want to ensure that we devolve power from an individual and make stronger institutions.”

He added that the ZUSD, once in government, would ensure that institutions of governance are strengthened.

“We want stronger institutions in this century, and not stronger people. Eco twaishile pamo pakuti tulete ubuyantanshi ubwa muyayaya (that’s why we came together so that we can bring long-lasting development) which will be based on stronger institutions,” said Chisela.

For Dr Silumbe, he indicated that the Leadership Movement stands for progression.

“We are not like these politicians that you see around, insulting, fighting one another, killing each other,” said Dr Silumbe. “We in the Leadership Movement believe in peace and justice for all. We expect this election to be violent-free. We are reformers…”