Sialubalo pledges ‘open door policy’ campaign

SINAZONGWE UPND parliamentary aspiring candidate Gift Sialubalo has pledged to practice an open door policy campaign anchored on love and harmony.

Addressing supporters after filing in his nomination at Sinazongwe Civic Centre, Sialubalo said residents were free to see him adding that he does not subscribe to the politics of vindictiveness.

“I pledge to practice an open door policy campaign anchored on the pillars of love, peace and harmony so as to amplify your voices, to give room to anyone who wants to share their views with me about how they want us to develop our district,” Sialubalo said.

He said now that the adoption process was over, it was prudent for UPND members in the area to join him in campaigning for their party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“This is not the time for bickering or backsliding over misunderstandings about the adoption process but it’s time to work hard so that we usher HH into State House because the other remaining positions are already guaranteed a win,” Sialubalo said. “I’m here just to campaign for HH otherwise for me I have no competition. So let’s unite, let’s bury our differences. Let’s not be selfish by only looking at ourselves. Our task is to help our president get to State House.”

He pledged to continue being a good servant of the people whom they had known over the past five years.

“I will ensure that your needs as a constituency are attended to after 12 August with HH in State House. For me service delivery remains my key priority for running for a political office and I promise you people of Sinazongwe that I will never abandon you,” said Sialubalo.