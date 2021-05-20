Speaker and deputy Speakers

“Good day brother Kabanda. I have always wondered how our constitution works! In the past the first job of the National Assembly was to elect the Speaker. Now, it seems, he/she is appointed by the President, together with the First and Second Deputy speakers. Talk about the separation of powers! Again, what happens to the Speaker when Parliament dissolves? Is he/she re-called when there is a petition? Please explain as much as you can”, (Lennox Kalala in Kitwe).

On the election of the Speaker, Clause (1) of Article 82 of the Republican Constitution states as follows:

“The Members of Parliament shall elect, by secret ballot, a Speaker of the National Assembly from a list of names of persons, who are qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament, but are not Members of Parliament, submitted to the National Assembly by—

(a) the President; and

(b) political parties holding seats in the National Assembly.”

In this regard it is not only the President who nominates the three (3) candidates to stand for election as Speaker. Political parties represented in Parliament also participate in nominating the candidates.

On the election of the First Deputy Speaker, Clause (4) of Article 81 states as follows:

“The Members of Parliament shall elect, by secret ballot, the First Deputy Speaker from a list of three names, selected by the political parties represented in the National Assembly, from among persons who are qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament but are not Members of Parliament.”

The Republican President does not participate in nominating anyone for election as First Deputy Speaker.

While the Speaker and the First Deputy Speaker are not elected from amongst the MPs, the Second Deputy Speaker comes from among the elected MPs, as provided by Clause (5) of Article 82, as follows: “The Members of Parliament shall elect, by secret ballot, the Second Deputy Speaker from among their number.”

Clause (6) of Article 82 provides for the time when these elections should take place, as follows:

“The Members of Parliament shall elect a Speaker and the Deputy Speakers—

(a) when the National Assembly first sits after a general election; and

(b) if the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant.”

When Parliament dissolves, ninety days before the general elections, the Speaker remains in office. If there is a presidential election petition against the incumbent, the Speaker begins to perform the executive functions because he/she is still in office.

Article 104 (3) of the Constitution states as follows:

“Where an election petition is filed against the incumbent, under Article 103 (1), or an election is nullified, under Article 103(3) (b), the Speaker shall perform the executive functions, except the power to—

(a) make an appointment; or

(b) dissolve the National Assembly.”

If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, Whatsapp: +260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.