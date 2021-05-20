THE STAGE IS SET…we shall see who will win – M’membe

FOUR presidential candidates yesterday successfully filed in their nomination forms for this year’s August 12 vote.

Each presidential candidate and their retinue came with distinct pageantry.

Actually, yesterday was the penultimate day for this four-day presidential nomination period, whose venue is the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

The nomination forms which presidential candidates are presenting to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) include duly completed nomination forms with the list of required number of supporters, duly completed affidavit forms, with attached certified Grade 12 certificate, national registration card (NRC), a voter’s card, tax clearance form and declaration of assets and liabilities.

Other documents include a duly completed declaration of compliance to the Electoral Code of Conduct, duly completed oath/affirmation forms and a certificate of adoption from the political party and proof of payment of the prescribed nomination fee.

Commission chairperson and presidential returning officer justice Esau Chulu, vice-chairperson Emily Sikazwe, chief electoral officer Kryticous Patrick Nshindano, commissioners Ali Simwinga, Major General Vincent Mukanda and Ambassador Ndiyoi Mutiti and Bob Musenga (Commission secretary/legal counsel) are the ones who are receiving and scrutinising presidential nomination forms.

Presidential candidates and their running mates take oath, either by holding the Holy Bible or by affirmation.

This is administered by Musenga, as the rest of the members of the Commission stand.

The Commission staff then retreat to a boardroom, for some minutes, within the nomination centre grounds, where papers for a presidential candidate and running mate are given a ‘third eye.’

They then resume ‘open air’ business and pass a verdict on a particular presidential candidate and running mate.

For a positive outcome, justice Chulu tells a presidential candidate and their running mate that: “in accordance with Articles 100 and 110 of the Republican Constitution,” he determined that they have been validly nominated as presidential candidate and running mate, respectively, for the forthcoming elections.

He then informs a validly nominated presidential candidate to appoint one election agent in each constituency and two polling agents at each polling station.

Yesterday, that red-tape applied for Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) presidential candidate Highvie Hamududu and running mate Kasote Singogo, Socialist Party’s Dr Fred M’membe and running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali, Democratic Party (DP)’s Harry Kalaba and running mate Judith Kabemba and UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema and running mate Mutale Nalumango.

Justice Chulu declared the quartet, certainly at different time intervals, validly nominated for this year’s general election.

Especially among supporters of Kalaba, Dr M’membe and Hichilema, that declaration of validity alone caused some loud bliss in the king-size auditorium.

For post-nomination interviews, Hamududu noted that PNUP wants to stimulate politics of policies.

He said in 1964, at the dawn of independence, Zambia was poised to become one of the greatest countries in Africa.

“The numbers show that at that time, Zambia had the second best human development indices in Africa, after Tunisia. So, Zambia was the second best country to live in, after Tunisia. But what has happened over the years has been a story of poor policy choices. This country has suffered a lot of inconsistencies, a lack of clarity on policy, a lack of predictability, in terms of policies to develop our country,” said Hamududu. “As the Party of National Unity and Progress, we have come to the political scene to champion the politics of policies. No name-calling, no insults. If we can just have the right policies even now, the fortunes of this country can change for the better within a few years.”

An unassuming Dr M’membe, during his turn, said in this year’s elections, the poor have to vote for their own party – the Socialist Party.

He said rich presidential candidates should bank for votes from their equal – the rich.

“Uno mwaka kuivotela (this year is to vote for one’s own class). The majority of the Zambian people are poor people. Abafula muno mu (the majority in) Zambia bapina (are the poor) but abateka bakankala (those who rule are the rich). Ifipani muvotela fyonse ifi fyalikwata abene (these parties that you vote for have owners). Abene bakankala (the owners are the rich). Uno mwaka abapina nabena nabakwata party yabo (this year the poor, too, have their own party),” said Dr M’membe. “Socialist Party ni (is a) party yabapina (for the poor). Uno mwaka abapina nabena nabeminina pali bu (this year the poor have also contested as a) councillor, nabeminina pali bu (they have contested as an) MP. Nabakwata party yabo (they have their own party). Uno mwaka kuivotela (this year is to vote for one’s own class), abapina balaivotela (the poor have to vote for themselves). Uno mwaka abakankala nabena balaivotela (this year the rich too will have to vote for themselves). Twalamona uwalawina (we shall see who will win). The stage is set! Thank you very much.”

An immaculately dressed Kalaba, with his years long electoral optimism, said “as we go into the elections, the DP is committed to addressing issues of inequality among those who have and those who do not have”.

“We are committed to addressing the challenge of corruption that has ravaged the nation, resulting in loss of billions of dollars through illicit flows. The DP is ready to form government and unite the nation and quickly address the challenge of youth unemployment…” said Kalaba, flanked by his wife, Ireen, and senior DP officials. “I want to thank all those that have stood with me, through it all – DP members countrywide, more importantly to the people of Zambia with whom the DP has established an alliance, not of convenience but of conviction. Together we’ll transform this nation and make the people of this great nation believe again.”

On his part, Hichilema, escorted by prominent figures outnumbering the sum of fingers and toes, promised that a government headed by him would not let down Zambians.

“The people of Zambia have remained strong in their belief that this day, when we shall file in presidential nomination will come, and indeed it has come. Thank you to the people of Zambia,” he said. “We want to re-unite this country [and] to re-construct this country – to re-construct it from the economic side, which is derelict at the moment. And we’ll be able to rebuild the social fabric that has been destroyed by those that probably thought public office is a joy ride. [But] public office is serious business. Politics is not a game. We’ll deliver this country – we’ll not let you down”

Hichilema added: “thank you to the Electoral Commission [of Zambia]. We must thank these people (ECZ staff) [because] they are under pressure from us in the political arena. But we ask them to remain strong [and] to continue doing that which is right for the people of Zambia…”

And Alliance for Democracy and Development leader and chairman of the alliance Charles Milupi said the UPND Alliance partners were solidly united and nothing would disrupt them.

He said the UPND Alliance was looking for victory for their candidate in the first round of the poll.

“We have seen with our friends, the announcement of the running mate caused a few to collapse, with us the UPND Alliance…the decision that Mutale Nalumango be the running mate was unanimously accepted,” he said.

Milupi said Nalumango was eminently qualified as an educationist, for former parliamentarian (Kaputa member of parliament and deputy speaker of the National Assembly), and cabinet minister (in the MMD government of Levy Mwanawasa).

He also said Nalumango and her family were steeped in Christian principles.

“She is a good person. She is a good mother. The nation is lucky to have the two persons,” said Milupi.

Zambians for Empowerment and Development president Ernest Mwansa said when a lion attacks a village, whether people quarrel among themselves, they stop quarrelling to deal with the lion.

“We have only one Zambia; cisi comwe, mushobo omwe (one country, one tribe). This is what I know,” he said.

He advised Hichilema to ensure that divisions their opponents talk about were a figment of those people who talk about them.

“We have lived 57 years together, what can divide us today? You know when a boat is sinking…you will start looking for anything to hold on to. And sometimes even a straw in a lake, you think it can protect you, it won’t,” said Mwansa. “Once the boat starts sinking, the job of those who know how to swim is to get as many people out of that boat as possible. That’s our job. This alliance is about taking the Zambian people out of the quagmire…into the hope we want, the Zambia we want.”

At the main entrance of the Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Great East Road, one could see unforgiving and prepared State security – unlike the loose situation on Monday and Tuesday.

The nomination auditorium, these other days, had one uniformed, relaxed police officer.

Not yesterday; there were more uncompromising uniformed cops keeping vigil.

According to the presidential nominations schedule, Nevers Mumba (MMD), Nason Msoni (All People’s Congress), Charles Chanda (United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia) and Masuwa Kalabi (independent) are expected to file in their nominations today.

There could be subtractions or additions in those who will file in today.

But whatever the case, that will be the end of the process; at least for presidential nominations.