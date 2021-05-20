Three Chipata Central female candidates each declare victory

TIME has come for a female member of parliament in Chipata Central, declare three female candidates.

This is the first time in history that more female candidates have entered the race for Chipata Central Constituency which last had a female MP from 1996 to 2001 in late Rose Malama.

The female candidates that filed for Chipata Central are Doris Mweene from the Socialist Party, Mercy Mbewe from NAREP and Ruth Grand Phiri, an independent.

In an interview after filing her nomination papers, Mbewe said Chipata Central needed an MP with a motherly heart.

“As you know most of the voters countrywide are female, and this time around we are coming with change. We want to change the government and the leadership for Chipata Central,” she said. “Men have been ruling or have been at the helm but nothing has been developed in Chipata. So, now as a candidate, I want to bring change. I will bring a motherly heart to the city of Chipata.”

Mbewe said her first priority would be to empower people of Chipata.

And Mweene advised women to stop the habit of pulling their fellow women down.

“This is the time for us women to speak with one voice. Let us speak out because nobody can liberate us if we ourselves do not liberate ourselves. I am a youth and I am a woman, so I am representing both youths and women,” she said. “I appeal to youths to come together and stand as one. Rally behind me, tiyeni tizivotele teka ife azimai, tankhala tipondelezewa, nthawi zambiri ife ma youth nabazimai sibamatipasa chance (let’s go and vote for ourselves as women. We’ve been suppressed for a long time. We the youths and women are not given chance).”

Mweene further pleaded with women to work together.

And Ruth Grand said Chipata has been stagnant in terms of development in the last five years.

“All we wanted and all we need is deliver development in Chipata Central, knowing very well that people have suffered for a long period of time. We have a lot of compounds that do not have water and we have a lot of areas that do not have schools, clinics and we do not have roads that are befitting the city status,” said Grand.