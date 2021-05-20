Youths have been left out, says Green Party candidate

YOUTHS are very frustrated because they have been left out, says Kafue Green Party parliamentary aspirant Daniel Sichilongo.

In an interview, Sichilongo said jobs are hard to find for youths.

“I am 100 per cent confident of winning because youths make up the majority of Kafue’s population. From the groundwork I have done, the young people are very frustrated because they have been left out. If you have noticed my tag line is Faka X Pali Youth specifically to get the attention of these frustrated youths who are left out,” he said. “If you have a dormant facet of young people who are supposed to be vibrant drivers of the economy then you in a danger pool. It is more or less a poverty trap.”

Sichilongo said youths find it hard to get jobs while recreation is non-existent.

He said if there is no member of parliament who is in touch with youths and their challenges it becomes difficult to effectively deal with “these” difficulties.

He said youth challenges have since been complicated by COVID-19.

“My message is a green economy to ensure job opportunities are presented and solutions to ensure that good economics are capitalised for the unemployed and entrepreneurs. I also want to ensure that recreation is worked on because when you have a busy mind you are able to do a lot of things,” Sichilongo said.

He highlighted that famous footballers such as Chisamba Lungu and Patson Daka hail from Kafue and that more can be produced with good recreational facilities.

Sichilongo said Kafue had vast potential in tourism, aquaculture, and agriculture.

He said Kafue also had potential to tap into trade using the Kafue road which he described as the only lifeline for trade in the SADC region.

Sichilongo begged to be given a chance saying, “let’s give it a shot”.