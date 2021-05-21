Chipata court fines woman for offering to sell voters’ cards

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has fined a 21-year-old woman K10,000 for offering to sell voters cards.

Appearing before resident magistrate Betty Mwiinga on Wednesday was Tanakah Ibrahim of Kalongwezi Extension in Chipata.

The offence is contrary to section 87(1)(d) of the electoral process Act number 35 of the Laws of Zambia.

Ibrahim wanted to sell the voters cards to Zubell Mutalika, a situation, which is illegal.

The convict was found with five voters cards whose numbers are; 17681870, 12051023, 10092126, 13334781 and 22282682.

Police had detained Ibrahim with Jemimah Musonda, who was released after investigations into the matter.

In mitigation, Ibrahim, who was represented by Legal Aid Board, said she was the first offender who readily pleaded guilty without wasting the court’s time and resources.

She asked the court to give her a second chance in life and that she was youthful.

Ibrahim pleaded with the court that if given a second chance, she could contribute to the development of the nation.

Magistrate Mwiinga said she took into consideration what was said in mitigation.

She gave Ibrahim up to May 25, 2021 in which to pay the fine and in default she would serve seven months simple imprisonment.