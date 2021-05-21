I face this election almost amputated of one leg – Nevers

MMD presidential candidate Nevers Mumba says there is no winner for the August 12 elections until the winner is announced.

He successfully filed in his presidential nominations forms at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday.

Mumba’s running mate is Reuben Samboh.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the nomination process, Mumba, a Pastor, praised Sambo as someone who grew through the MMD ranks.

With his usual fervor of a cleric, Mumba said he was determined to follow the footsteps of president Levy Mwanawasa: “who ensured that inflation was greatly reduced, the kwacha was strong, we broke down the national debt from $7.2 billion to almost nothing, in the history of the country.”

“Our country rose to heights it had never achieved. I’m here to confirm to the Zambian people that I’m willing to pick up that legacy, on behalf of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy and move forward,” Mumba said flawlessly. “As we start the campaigns, a number of people have called us the underdogs. But I want to assure the Zambian people that the most exciting stories of life and the Bible are underdog stories. Stories of David being ignored, looking after the sheep of his father, in the Bible, when all his brothers were picked to go to war on behalf of the nation.”

Like a sermon, he continued: “you remember that when he came to try to help out with the war, they told him ‘you should just go to church; you don’t even stand a chance. There are professional people here that can do it’.”

“[But] David is the only one who was able to bring down the enemy of the State of Israel, Goliath. I’m in a place of what I call electoral upset of the year this year. The Bible, and history, is full of upsets, and the underdogs are the most exciting in any game,” Mumba said. “Yes, it is true; I face this election almost amputated of one leg, incapacitated in many ways because of the battles that we have fought, because of the court cases that we have gone through and the things that have happened to me as an individual. When I read the Bible, I feel compelled to believe that there would have been no David without the fights that he fought. There would have been no Jesus resurrected without the betrayers – the Judas Iscariots and later on the cross and abandonment by those who loved Him.”

He stressed that the entire history was full of upsets.

“I wanna promise the Zambian people that this year my goal is to ensure that we see one of the greatest upsets in electoral history of our country, and it is possible. I stood for president this time because we need to serve every Zambian,” Mumba noted. “I know that a lot of you would rather follow the status quo and vote for the loudest Goliaths, with the greatest weaponry and the most of money. It is normal for people to follow the crowd and to follow the wind. [But] I’m not presenting MMD to you as a political organisation – it’s only a platform.”

He pointed out that in himself, he was presenting to Zambians a tested and prepared presidential candidate, amongst all the candidates that are available today.

“You may talk about MMD as being a broken vehicle. But a broken vehicle can still carry the very precious jewels that the world can ever want. Look for a leader that has a history to deliver morality and integrity. Zambia needs these everyday politics and move on to a fresh start where political leaders begin to live in peace with one another,” Mumba said.

As he was leaving the nomination centre, Mumba addressed a huge group of MMD supporters, who gathered near the Great East Road.

“There is no winner until the winner is announced. Naba Kalusha, limo limo balapusa bola (Even Kalusha sometimes misses scoring opportunities in football) onse uleteya bola kuti aingisha (any football player can on the pitch can score) This election which is coming, I want you to believe in your hearts that God wants this country’s Christianity to be strengthened,” Mumba told supporters. “My friend (Samboh) and I are starting to go across the whole country to remind the nation of the good times that MMD gave the Zambian people, when we were in office. To remind them that we can fix this economy, to remind them that we can bring Zambia together, to remind them that, like in Malawi, a Pastor can be a President. I thank you and God bless you. Thank you for coming.”

For All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni, it is regret on his part.

“I regret that I wasted time on a process that is already skewed in favour of the Patriotic Front,” wrote Msoni.

He shunned attending the nomination process.

By press time, Charles Chanda of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) and his running mate Simon Mbulu were filing in their nominations.

Others who were scheduled to file in yesterday are UNIP’s Trevor Mwamba and Masuwa Kalabi (independent).

Yesterday marked the end of the four-day presidential nomination period.