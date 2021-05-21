LUNGU ON THIN ICE…God expects him to carry out his public assurances of upholding the Constitution – Chalata

A PARISHIONER and professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order says President Edgar Lungu’s third-term bid will be lifting the veil beneath which are ominous signs harmful to the legacy of his name and Zambia.

In a letter to President Lungu dated April 21, 2021 Medardo Chalata said he would not have heard from him had it not been for his third-term presidential bid, despite the writings on the political wall and the ominous signs it portended.

He said he wrote to the President so that he might decide things differently and as a mark of humility.

“Your Excellency, President Lungu, reference; ‘Your third term presidential bid – writings on the political wall and pieces of advice’. I send you, Your Excellency, warm greetings from my heart; heart animated by God’s Love for you, using the above contact address. However, the contents of the letter are prompted neither by any Bishop nor any priest, but, rather, by Divine Imperatives (Inspirations), for your own good and the common good of mother Zambia,” Chalata stated. “I thank you, Your Excellency, for taking time to read this special letter, written for your special attention. You are the third Zambian President that I have written to, in similar circumstances. May God’s Holy Spirit be your Guide as you read this special letter, and may God’s peace be upon you; peace that I asked of you to bless Zambia with, doing so in my Facebook posting to you, emulating Dr Kaunda, when he retired.”

He reminded President Lungu that Zambia had been an oasis of peace and a model of democracy, rule of law and respect for the provisions of the Constitution since 1991.

“Dear Dr Lungu, Your Excellency, you might have not heard from me had it not been for your Third-Term Presidential Bid, despite the writings on the political wall and the ominous signs that your presidential third term bid portends: thus making Your Excellency seem to be [skating] on thin ice, as it were! Hence this letter in which I have decided to shed light on your third-term presidential bid, thus lifting the veil beneath which are ominous signs harmful to the legacy of your name and mother Zambia,” Chalata stated. “I have done so, so that you might decide things differently and, instead, and as a mark of humility, thank God for what He has afforded you to experience at the helm of Zambia, as a mark of special favour to you …beyond your wildest dreams.”

Chalata reminded President Lungu that he has been sworn in twice to serve the Zambian populace and on each occasion he promised to uphold the Constitution with the Bible in his right hand as an assurance and promise to God to abide His words and the Constitution.

He said there is neither moral, religious or legal grounds to justify President Lungu’s going for third term bid.

“… it is a fact, Your Excellency, that either by virtue of film shows or by physical observations, that skiers do not take to skiing when snowflakes have just started falling because they would risk hurting themselves and limbs would be broken! Your Excellency, you are that skier that is skiing on thin ice,” he said.

Chalata said people like Chief Mukuni have spoken, stating that “President Lungu does not qualify for the August elections.

He warned President Lungu that breach of the Constitution would scare away donors and investors, as Zambia would no longer be a democracy but a failed and lawless state, ruled by greedy politicians who are not ashamed to buy voters and breach Electoral Code of Conduct at will.

“There will be a flurry of court cases; peace will be elusive, and so very tricky to restore, once it is lost. War is better kept at a distance, not deliberately courted, like a suitor to a bride,” Chalata said, citing several media publications on the subject matter.

“Both local and international print media have been awash with apparent double-talk on your presidential third term bid…To this effect, we make partial quotations from The Mast Newspaper, No. 1597, Wednesday March 24, 2021 page 2, thus: ‘President Lungu told the diplomats that, democracy, good governance and the rule of law were not only enshrined in the Constitution but were shared values of regional organisations to which Zambia is a member. It is on the basis of these principles that Zambia will be assessed when we go to the polls this year’,” he noted.

Chalata told President Lungu that the Zambians are morally liable to God who put him in power, expecting him not only to obey His Commandments and decrees, but also to honour Him, as a mark of Christian virtues and presidential leadership.

He said God is expecting the President to carry out his public assurances, promises, duties and obligations attached to his office by upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.

“Doing all this to ensure law and order, lasting peace, harmony and unity in Zambia, a lasting legacy of the founding fathers and freedom fighters who spilled blood for noble causes. And as I have stated in the course of this letter, what is good for the goose is good for the gander! Also, please do put rampaging cadres on the leash. We have got no other country to run to when chaos breaks loose, Sir,” said Chalata.