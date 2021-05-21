Poor women pay tax without getting anything in return – Situmbeko

LIVINGSTONE Socialist Party mayoral candidate Constance Situmbeko says poor Zambians pay taxes without getting any meaningful returns.

Three candidates from PF, UPND and the SP have successfully filed in their nominations for the mayoral position ahead of the August 12 polls.

In an interview after successfully filing in her nominations before Livingstone acting town clerk Goerge Mulenga, Situmbeko said capitalism had eroded the moral fabric of governance.

“We need to change a lot of things and one of them is markets, the way bus stations are managed. Poor women who make up the largest share of marketeers pay taxes without getting anything back. We need to do away with capitalism and bring in socialism,” said Situmbeko.

And PF’s Evans Fenete pledged to push for more investors in the tourism sector which is the main economic lifeline of the city.

He said the phase of development in Livingstone was slow under the UPND local government leadership and needs to be reactivated.

He said trade in Livingstone between the neighbouring countries needs to elevated.

Apart from Fenete and Situmbeko, the UPND is fielding Constance Muleabai.