World Bank to provide $105m for 300,000 vulnerable households in Zambia

THE negative impacts of COVID-19 come on the back of multiple drought years and without safety nets the poor don't have other means of protecting themselves, says World Bank country manager for Zambia Sahr Kpundeh.

The World Bank is providing $105 million to help secure the livelihoods of at least 300,000 of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Zambia, including women and girls, amidst the ongoing shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Girls Education and Women’s Empowerment (GEWEL) project provides cash transfers to all existing social cash transfer (SCT) programme beneficiary households and is gradually scaling-up coverage to a further 378,000 beneficiary households over 18 months.

According to a statement from the World Bank, ultimately, a total coverage of almost one million households would be achieved for the SCT programme, which will represent 30 per cent of the Zambian population or 50 per cent of the poor.

The Bank said the GEWEL had so far provided more than 28,000 girls from poor households with secondary school bursaries and 75,000 poor women in Zambia with livelihood packages, including life and business skills training, mentorship, and support through savings groups.

It stated that the additional financing would continue to support “these components, in addition to enhancing capacities, and systems through the ministries of gender, community development and social services, and general education.

“The GEWEL programme has already made important contributions over the past five years towards increasing the school enrollment of adolescent girls from poor households and improving the livelihoods of poor women,” Sahr Kpundeh. “But poverty is still prevalent. The negative impacts of COVID-19 come on the back of multiple drought years, and without safety nets the poor don’t have other means of protecting themselves. This financing will, therefore, provide a first line of defence of the poor in the face of COVID-19.”

World Bank surveys has shown that since the start of the pandemic, rural households are facing reduced income from non-farm business and reduced or lost wages.

It stated that incomes from farming were also reduced for over half of households surveyed, while domestic remittances have also fallen since the outbreak.

“Previous impact evaluations of the SCT programme have shown that timely and predictable transfers resulted in important human capital and productivity impacts for households,” said Emma Hobson, World Bank senior social protection specialist. “Impacts included higher rates of schooling among children, better health outcomes, and increased agricultural productivity levels among recipient households.”

It stated that the additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA), together with the current financing, would facilitate immediate disbursements for timely and predictable cash transfers to a total of 616,000 households in 116 districts that are already registered, and would allow the SCT programme to scale up to 994,000 households within the coming 18 months.

It stated that GEWEL also received additional financing last year, including an additional IDA credit $142 million, as well as $35 million in co-financing grants from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Swedish International Development Association, which are jointly funding the programme.

Irish Aid also provides financing for technical assistance to GEWEL.

It stated that the original GEWEL project was approved in 2015 in the amount of $65 million.