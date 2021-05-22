Choose leaders who understand your challenges, Kamoko urges youths

A CHOMA based youth has urged young people in the country to objectively scrutinise those aspiring for political leadership.

In an interview, Joel Kamoko who is also PF Siamaambo ward aspiring candidate said young people must have focus for them to choose good leaders that can deliver.

“Young people in the country must objectively scrutinise those aspiring for political leadership to enable them make right choices in the 12 August general elections. Let them objectively choose leaders who will understand their challenges and not just any person who has offered themselves for leadership,” Kamoko said. “Be it an MP, councillor or president must be scrutinised objectively. As a youth I’m offering myself to the people of Siamaambo ward in Choma Central Constituency. My aim is to add on to the developmental foundation I have already laid even when I was just an ordinary person of empowering women, drilling boreholes and building schools. I feel if given the mandate I will do more.”

And addressing people after filing in his nomination, Kamoko called on young people not to accept to be used as tools of violence in the run up to the general elections.

“Politics of stone age is long gone. Now we must be talking about political emancipation which can lead us into finding solutions to problems we are facing and not fighting each other,” said Kamoko.