PF a worst govt in our history – M’membe

CHOOSE real change, revolutionary change and the last seven years will soon seem like an aberration, says Dr Fred M’membe.

In a statement yesterday, the Socialist Party president stated that the August 12 election was about making Zambia a more just, fair and humane society, which starts with changing the “worst government in our history”.

Dr M’membe stated that he would spend the next few weeks reassuring Zambians that there was a better way while his opponents would spend theirs trying to scare Zambians about what might happen if there was real change, revolutionary change and they don’t keep their jobs.

He noted that President Edgar Lungu behaves as if the August election was all about him.

“Well, it’s not about him and it’s not about me.

It’s about you and how a better government can help make your lives easier and more secure,” Dr M’membe stated.

He stated that the coming election was the most important in a generation.

“It pits the Socialist Party’s positive plans for the future against more of the same confused, chaotic and failed neoliberal capitalist policies from our opponents,” Dr M’membe stated. “We are a patient and peaceful people but we can’t afford another five years like the last seven of Mr Lungu. Yes, we need a new way but to get a new way we have to choose a new government: a new government with a progressive plan to restore the hope.”

He stated that over the next five years, should he win the election, the Socialist government would do “exactly what we’ve said we’ll do”.

“We will be a no surprises, no excuses government. Choose real change, revolutionary change and the last seven years will soon seem like an aberration. But the only way to choose real change, revolutionary change is to vote for your Socialist Party candidates,” urged Dr M’membe.