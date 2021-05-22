Punish those violent NKana Queens

ABOUT two weeks ago, disturbing video footage emerged where the FAZ women’s league Kitwe side, Nkana Queens players were mercilessly beating a referee and a ball boy. This was during a league match between Nkana Queens and the Zambia Council for Social Development when the Nkana players attacked the referee in anger after disagreeing with her decision.

It was difficult to distinguish the punch-up from a professional football match being played in an organised league to that of a street fight involving two rival gangs, as the players took turns in kicking and punching the match official at one point, sending her to the floor with a vicious kick. A few officials and players tried in vain to restrain the aggressors as violence by the hooligans got out of hand.

It is really difficult to understand and stomach how a team of girls could unleash such barbarism on a female referee who is just doing her job. How can a football team refuse to accept that there are rules in the game of football? It is wrong for a team that is fairly new in the league to attract the attention of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for wrong reasons.

Again, this is the job of administrators and coaches to educate these players. Some of them are totally new to the game of football about rules and regulations that govern the game of football. If players cannot accept that football is a rule-based game, then they don’t belong to football. If players believe that the only remedy or form of protest to a referee’s perceived wrong decision is to throw punches at him or her, let them hang football boots and pick up boxing gloves so that Catherine Phiri can teach them a lesson.

There is a very big difference between a football pitch and boxing ring, and there is equally a good reason referees are in-charge of matches; it’s to avoid that lunacy we saw from Nkana Queens. It was good to see FAZ reacting quickly and provisionally suspending them from the league but that’s not enough. What is needed, in my view, is that culprits must be identified and banned for life from all football related activities to send a strong message to would-be offenders. Otherwise, suspending or banning the whole team would be unfair to those civilised ones that were not involved in assaulting the referees. Some of them tried very hard to restrain their colleagues, and so they must be spared and be left to play their football.

It must not be a difficult undertaking for the management of this team to identify the culprits and forward their names to FAZ and save the club. That sort of violence has no place in modern football, not in this generation and certainly not this century. That behaviour belongs to the stone-age times.

Yes, referees make mistakes just like players themselves do; just like coaches do, just like any other human being. And when referees make mistakes there are channels and remedial measures that the aggrieved party should take with the authorities to correct the situation, but certainly not violence. Violence doesn’t pay, violence has ended people’s careers including lives.

There are many examples of players who lost careers due to violent conduct. Sadly, Nkana Queens will add to such statistics because perpetrators of that violence we saw must be identified individually and banned for life, and leave those that want to play for Nkana Queens continue with their careers; there is no excuse for violent conduct on the football pitch. Bad eggs must be weeded out!