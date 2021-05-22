The Perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: Bad precedents, perpetuating judicial injustice in Zambia

A former POTUS, Andrew Jackson aka the ‘the people’s president’ warned that, “All rights secured to citizens under the Constitution are worth nothing, and [are] a mere bubble, except guaranteed to them by an independent and virtuous judiciary.”

And an unidentified English author, writing under the pseudonym: Junius, wrote that, “One precedent creates another and they soon accumulate and constitute law. What yesterday was a fact, today is doctrine.”

It is an established fact that in the courts of law, cases are decided based on the proof that is put forward by the adversarial parties involved and the said proof is known as evidence. On The Perspective today, consideration is on illegally obtained evidence adduced in criminal matters especially.

The Oxford University Press [2009] defined evidence as “That which tends to prove the existence or nonexistence of some facts.” Evidence takes different forms and includes; real evidence (objects), documentary (documents), testimony of witnesses and confessions by the accused or accomplice, among others.

There are procedures or laws that guide or govern how evidence can be obtained and adduced in courts. This may include the Judges’ Rules [1930], as set out in paragraph 1118 of the 35th edition of Archbold. These are nothing but best practice procedures for carrying out investigations by police officers. It must be noted that the Judges’ Rules do not have the force of law in Zambia. However, they have a persuasive value.

Therefore, evidence that is obtained without following procedures is known as illegal evidence. Illegally acquired evidence may include evidence obtained in sheer violation of the fundamental freedoms and liberties, such as, through torture, by threats of violence, without a search warrant, by failure to caution or give the Miranda warning, among others. A Miranda warning is simply a principle that was established in the celebrated case of Miranda v Arizona [1966] 384 U.S. 436, where it was held that in the course of investigations, the police need to inform the suspect/s that, “You have the right to remain silent, anything you say can be used in the court. You have the right to have lawyer with you during question. If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you before any questioning, if you wish. If you decide to answer questions now without a lawyer present, you have the right to stop answering at any time.”

It goes without saying that the acquisition of illegal evidence is a breach of the Constitution, the bill of rights in particular. The affected liberties and freedoms include; protection from inhuman treatment, protection for privacy of home and other property, and protections to secure protection of law. These rights are provided for under Articles 11, 15, 17 and 18 of the Republican Constitution. According to the Zambian jurisprudence, legal derogations to these liberties, corresponds with provisions in the Penal Code Act, Cap. 87 of the Laws of Zambia: particularly sections 19, 23, 24 and 118. Anything outside these provisions is illegal.

The question, therefore, is on the status of illegally acquired evidence in the Zambian judicial system. The landmark ruling in the case of Liswaniso v The People [1976] ZR 277 seem to have settled this matter. It was held among others that illegally obtained evidence is admissible as long as it was relevant to the issues before the court. Further, it was held that, ‘Although the law must strive to balance the interests of the individual to be protected from illegal invasions of his liberties by the authorities on one hand and the interests of the State to Justice, persons guilty of criminal conduct on the other, it seems to us that the answer does not lie in the exclusion of evidence of a relevant fact.”

The position in the Liswaniso case was later confirmed in the Charles Lukolongo and others v The People [SCZ] judgment no. 25 of 1986, where it was held that, “It is trite law that real evidence which is relevant to a fact in issue is admissible not withstanding that it is unfairly or illegally obtained…. In this case the investigating team contravened the Judges’ Rules by interviewing the appellants when they were in custody without first cautioning them. But the articles of real evidence which were recovered pursuant to what the appellants said proved to be relevant to this case.”

And in a recent case of Benny Halumbe v The People [2018] 121 AC, the court held, among others, that, “following the holding in the case of Liswaniso v The People, where it was held that evidence illegally obtained, such as a result of an illegal search and seizure or as a result of an inadmissible confession is, if relevant, admissible on the ground that such evidence is a fact regardless of whether it violates a provision of the constitution or some other law.”

The reasoning in the cited cases emanated from the bequeathed English jurisprudence, as can also be seen in the case of Kuruma v The Queen (1954), where it was held among others that, “The test to be implied in considering whether evidence is admissible is whether it is relevant to the issue. If it is, it is admissible and the court is not concerned [about] how evidence was obtained.”

The justification of the forgoing position can be found in Lord Cooper’s dictum in the case of Laurie v Muir. In an apparent reference to the human rights, he said that, “The protection of the citizen is primarily protection for the innocent citizen against unwarranted, wrongful and perhaps high-handed interference…. The protection is not intended for the guilty citizen against the efforts of the public prosecutor to vindicate the law.”

This reasoning is inconsistent with the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence as provided for under Article 18 of our Constitution and international human right instruments. You cannot consider a person guilty based on criminal arraignment before the court ruling.

It has been noted from the court precedents above that judges are willing to ignore conspicuous violations of the fundamental law of the land; so as to uphold and protect a mere precedent. This vindicates Andrew Jackson who asserted that all rights are likely to be a mere bubble except if guaranteed by an independent and virtuous judiciary.

It must be appreciated, however, that our Constitution enjoys Constitutional supremacy, as such no other law can take precedent before it [Article 1]. Further, Article 2 mandates everyone, including judges, to, “… (a) defend this Constitution; and (b) resist or prevent a person from overthrowing, suspending or illegally abrogating this Constitution.” The precedents do not only breach the constitution, but also incentivises the state agents to commit human rights violations with impunity and without censure.

The Republican Constitution provides in Article 3 that, “The operation of this Constitution shall not be affected by an unlawful act to overthrow, suspend or illegally abrogate its provisions.” Therefore, it is the considered view of this writer that the Liswaniso precedent is unconstitutional and therefore void. The courts must seriously and urgently consider overruling this illegal precedent and put an end to the injustice.

Further, this writer recommends that the Judges Rules must be domesticated, in order to make them mandatory. People’s rights must be respected regardless whether you are innocent, a suspect or a convict. And every person must respect the law, regardless of whether you are an ordinary citizen or government official. Let us say no to the perpetuation of judicial injustice in the name of justice. Justice as a derivative of the Latin Justitia, means uprightness, fairness and reasonableness, among others. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

