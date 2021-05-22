UNIP is back, says Bishop Mwamba

THINGS are not always what they appear; God works in mysterious ways so those who are underdogs may turn out to be ‘upper dogs’, says UNIP president Trevor Mwamba.

Responding to assertions that the United National Independence Party (UNIP) is an underdog in the forthcoming general elections, Bishop Mwamba said the party, which was in power for 27 years before losing to MMD in 1991, brought about a lot of prosperity in the country.

“The last will become the first and the first will become the last…so it is how we go into this election. We are going into this election because we want to offer leadership for our people in Zambia that addresses their needs, its poverty, unity and prosperity for all and working together,” Bishop Mwamba said.

He said the former ruling party has been meeting prospective voters to get their concerns and assuring them that better times are ahead.

Bishop Mwamba said UNIP was back to do even better than what it did for the Zambian people, building on the foundation it laid down during

its tenure.

“We are about what we should be doing, meeting people, hearing their concerns and needs and assuring them that better times are yet to come.

And we shall deliver that, to work for good of the Zambian people, meet their dreams and aspirations; that’s what we are doing,” Bishop Mwamba said. “We are going around saying we are back as UNIP. And UNIP has always been there, this is a party of the nation. As you know this is a party about independence, a party that brought about a lot of prosperity as well. So we are back to do exactly what we started doing in the past but even better building on that foundation.”

UNIP was in government from independence in 1964 till its defeat to the Movement for Multiparty Democracy in 1991.

And Bishop Mwamba said UNIP is not just a party for Zambians but has been the guiding party and pillar for other countries in Africa.

“UNIP has been a party for Africa, especially the Southern region, the liberation parties that were here, the ANC, FRELIMO, SWAPO and ZANUPF

we worked together and UNIP was the guiding party and pillar for all these other countries. Therefore, Zambia’s independence was also the

independence of other countries,” said Bishop Mwamba.