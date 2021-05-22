UPND urges ECZ to encourage masking up during campaigns

THE UPND has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to encourage masking up as a COVID-19 preventive measure instead of discouraging the holding of political rallies during the campaign period for the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement yesterday, party secretary general Batuke Imenda said to show that the country was concerned about the safety of its people whom politicians want to galvanise votes from the UPND shall not allow anyone without a face mask to attend any of their rallies.

He said the ECZ should bear in mind that the holding of rallies is what would ensure that as many people as possible hear the messages the political competitors, particularly the opposition, will be delivering.

“We have taken note of the Patriotic Front (PF)’s hypocritical stance they have taken by announcing the banning of their members from holding rallies and yet they have been in the forefront of flouting COVID-19 preventing measures,” Imenda said.

He said now that the country was in the official campaign period in which all of stakeholders are free to speak to the Zambian people at political rallies, the PF cannot pretend that they are more caring than the rest of of the political players.

Imenda noted that the PF have been holding rallies throughout the country even as the second wave of COVID-19 was surging and at no time did they ever show concern for the Zambians.

“Our pleas for them to stop holding rallies fell on deaf ears as they are only interested in being the only ones campaigning but the Zambia Police were quick to disperse any small meeting of the opposition,” he noted. “We also saw how President Edgar Lungu kept ferrying crowds as he commissioned one road hump after another without taking into account that such gatherings were potential super spreaders of COVID-19.”

Imenda said the PF ought to know that what is good for the goose is good for the gander and they cannot, therefore, manipulate the ECZ to impose a ban on rallies.

“In this vein, our advice to the ECZ is that they should not allow themselves to be used by the PF to stop political competitors from reaching out to the people,” he said. “Where were the ECZ when Mr Lungu and his PF ministers and officials were traversing the country campaigning outside the official campaign period? They should have imposed a ban on early campaigning couched in inspection of developmental projects. Just recently, Mr Lungu was in Kanyama township in Lusaka, commissioning a police station, a task that could easily have been performed by the Inspector-General of Police.”

Imenda said the other stakeholders are not so dull as to not know that the President was already campaigning and the crowds which were ferried to Kanyama did not observe any COVID-19 preventive measures.

He recalled that there was neither the wearing of masks no social distancing.

“Instead of being as careless and hypocritical as Mr Lungu and his PF, we want to assure the ECZ that we shall ensure strict adherence to all measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. For us it will be no mask, no entry to our rallies, followed by social distancing and this is the message we shall be beginning with at all of our gatherings.”

Imenda added that the alternative means of reaching out to the electorate are unworkable in a country like Zambia where the majority of citizens are technologically behind.

He noted that for those who have access to mobile phones, they are restricted by the biting economy created by the PF and are unable to afford enough bundles to follow campaign messages or speeches.

“To know whether the use of ICTs to reach out to the citizens were that effective, the ECZ should ask Mr Lungu and his PF officials who never used these alternative means,” said Imenda. “As for the use of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, the only public broadcaster we have in the country, the ECZ need not be reminded that it is dominated by the PF and we are, often times, denied advertising space. Where else can we run to? The electorate need to see us physically to make informed decisions.”