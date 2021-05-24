Bishop Chihana counsels Kamba against threats on Sangwa’s life

BISHOP Simon Chihana says threats on the life of lawyer John Sangwa by Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba relating to a petition are words of dictatorship and darkness not befitting a worthy leader.

Responding to Kamba’s statement that Sangwa should be treated as a political opponent wherever he is found, Bishop Chihana said such utterances pose a great danger to the democracy that everyone enjoys in Zambia.

Kamba on Saturday said the PF would “no longer entertain his [Sangwa’s] nonsense” following the lawyer’s filing of a petition regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August elections.

He directed all PF members to turn out in numbers and show solidarity to President Lungu when he appears before the court whenever a date is set for hearing the nomination petition.

Kamba, who is also PF Member of the Central Committee, said the party was not happy and is concerned with the “misconduct” being exhibited by Sangwa.

“What he is trying to do is politicise the matter when it has already been dealt with by the Constitutional Court. Therefore, we will no longer entertain this nonsense by John Sangwa. All our party structures in Lusaka should come in numbers at the court premises when the matter comes up in court and support our leader President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Our members should come for the hearing whenever the court sets the date,” said Kamba. “We know very well that people like John Sangwa who claims to be a renowned lawyer and a few individuals have formed a cartel to try by whatever means possible to drag President Lungu in the mud and try to paint him black in the eyes of Zambians when the Constitution was clear that he was eligible to stand.”

But Bishop Chihana, who is International Fellowship for Christian Churches president, said Sangwa has a full constitutional right as a citizen and believer of democracy to challenge that which he feels grieved about.

“[Kamba’s utterances] are words of dictatorship, they are words of darkness, they are words of destruction, these are not words of leadership,” he said. “Those who must fight back at John Sangwa, let them fight back intellectually and not using bullying manners because that won’t help build the nation in good governance nor in national development.”

Bishop Chihana warned politicians against intimidating and threatening others with violence which he said was in contradiction of the norms of democracy and civil rights.

“Cain in the Bible failed to demonstrate his own good stand with God so he decided to murder his brother Abel. In this vein, as a Church leader, we are calling upon the security of the nation to cover Mr John Sangwa in his legal pursuits. The police and other security wings must avail their services for Mr Sangwa 24/7,” he said.

Chihana advised political leaders that the country was currently volatile and any little match stick could set the country ablaze.

He said Kamba needs to know that as a man of authority he has people who elected him as chairman for Lusaka who would be influenced by his words.

“It is in this vein that I want to advise him that he can possibly withdraw those remarks or explain what he really meant further other than what people are now deducing and those that always think of violence in line with roughing up Mr John Sangwa,” he said. “I have seen what has come through on social media and some of the groups…these are not good words that Kennedy has brought out. Kennedy is a zealous young man full of energy and I believe he has a future politically but in being a leader you need to be accommodating, tolerant and be able to find a way to those who may be even against you.”

Bishop Chihana said someday Kamba may need Sangwa to represent him in court.

He advised Kamba to tone down and not be overtaken by the zeal of wanting to harm other people during the election period.

Bishop Chihana noted that members of the two main political parties, the PF and UPND were politically charged hence calling on all players especially leaders to be sober minded.

“…so I say tone down Mr Kamba and we pray that the peace that we are enjoying continues and that we can be able to embrace each other, all of us,” said Bishop Chihana. “Those who are in the Church like me and those who are political leaders as well as just general membership within the church as well as the political arena, let’s not put aside love and peace. Let’s not put aside things that have put us together. Let’s not put aside principles of unity in this nation …[Let’s] be mindful as human beings what language we use for each other.”