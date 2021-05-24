Court restores case in which photographer is demanding K2,000 from Lusambo

THE LUSAKA Magistrates’ Court has restored the matter in which a photographer has dragged former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to court for non-payment of the photography services rendered to him.

Beston Ishindi has sued Lusambo in the Small Claims Court demanding payment of K2,000 for four 12-by -8 picture frames.

On March 25, 2021 commissioner Joseph Jalasi dismissed the case due to the absence of the parties.

Following the restoration of the lawsuit against Lusambo to the active cause list hearing was slated for May 20 but the case was not determined as Commissioner Jalasi and Lusambo were not before court.

Allegations are that during the wedding ceremony of the young sister to Lusambo’s wife, the couple asked Ishindi to capture them.

The complainant claimed that Lusambo’s wife paid for the small pictures, while the former minister got four big pictures which were going at K500 and asked him to go to his office during working days to collect his money.

Ishindi alleged that when he went to Lusambo’s office the latter refused to pay him for his services and resorted to storytelling on several occasions forcing him to take the matter to court.

The matter comes up on May 27.

In another matter before the High Court, Lusambo has denied defaming freelance journalist Cheelo Katambo.

Lusambo is accused of publishing defamatory statements against Katambo when he alleged that the latter was using an online publication Koswe to destabilise the country’s peace by peddling lies.

In his defence, Lusambo said the words complained of in their natural and ordinary meaning are incapable of being defamatory.

He said Katambo is not entitled to any relief.

“The defendant will rely on Section 9 of the defamation Act of the laws of Zambia,” said Lusambo.