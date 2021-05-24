Cyber law doesn’t contravene the Constitution – State

THE state has opposed the petition by five Civil Society Organisations challenging the legality of the cyber security and cybercrimes Act no.2 of 2021 as it seeks to restrict the right to privacy, the right to freely impart and receive information, freedom of expression, freedom of the media, among other rights.

Ministry of Transport and Communications director communications Yese Bwalya argues that the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution are not absolute as the Constitution provides limitations to protect the respect of rights and freedoms of others.

In this matter Chapter One Foundation Limited, Bloggers of Zambia Limited, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative, People’s Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia, and Alliance for Community Action are seeking a declaration that sections 11,12,29,38,40,54,59,65,69,72 and 74 of the cyber security and cybercrimes Act be struck out from the statute books for being unconstitutional.

The CSOs asked the Lusaka High Court to preserve the status quo and prevent any prosecutions under the cyber security and cybercrimes Act no.2 of 2021 before the determination of the matter.

However, in an affidavit in opposition to the petition, Bwalya said that the cyber security and cybercrimes Act no.2 of 2021 provides for the protection of persons against cybercrimes, provides for child online protection, collection and preservation of evidence of computer and network related crime.

Bwalya stated that the bill provides for the registration of cyber security service providers and it is within the confines of the Constitution.

“The Act does not contravene the Constitution in any way and it does not threaten the right to protection from deprivation of property guaranteed by Article 16,” said Bwalya. “The provisions of the Act are within the confines of the law and the limitations to the rights and freedoms provided by the Constitution.”