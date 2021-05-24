Examine what PF has done and not done over last 10 years, M’membe urges voters

THIS election campaign more than any other that I have known is very much about the future of the Zambia we know and the Zambia we love so much, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said the one single, irrefutable, question that must be asked and answered by the Zambian people on August 12 was which political party and leader was better able to lead Zambia over the next five years into difficult, challenging but times and circumstances which ought not to be daunting.

He said in making that judgement they must examine what had been done and not done over 130 years of existence as a territory, and especially so over the last 30 years of neoliberal capitalist experiments, and they should examine what the PF had done and not done over the last 10 years.

“They must also ask themselves who is better able to lead this country in the dangerously different strategic and economic circumstances in which the country now finds itself,” urged Dr M’membe. “And finally they must make a judgement about the plans and the hopes and the aspirations that we have and our opponents have for the future of Zambia.”