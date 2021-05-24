FAZ AGM resolves to restrict number of foreign players

THE FAZ annual general meeting has ratified the quota system that will limit the number of foreign players in the association’s organised leagues to only five players to be registered.

Teams in the MTN Super League and National Division One have two years from the current league season to only have five registered foreign players in their teams.

However, there was no exception for teams that will be playing continental football as they all need to register only five foreign players.

Players with running contracts beyond next season will be maintained until their contracts run out before the respective clubs can reduce to five the number of foreign players.

The council unanimously agreed to the proposal in the spirit of reducing average foreign players in the league as well as grooming local players for the national team.