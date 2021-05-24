FAZ PONDERS VAR, PRO REFS

[By Bright Tembo in Kabwe]

FAZ says it is time to deploy technology in Zambian football.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga told the 2021 annual general meeting held in Kabwe on Saturday that one of the areas where Zambian football had been struggling in the recent past is match officiating.

“I want to bring to the attention of the AGM one of the areas where we have been struggling in the recent past, which is match of officiating. We will have a presentation to try and see how best we can improve on officiating,” he told delegates. “Time has come that we begin to deploy technology, which will come in through [Video Assistant Referee] VAR, but also to ensure that there is fairness when it comes to match officiating. Going forward, we need to equally start thinking of creating professional referees, whose job is just going to be full-time officiating. Of course, resources will be a challenge but we need to start thinking because that’s one way in which we can mitigate the challenges we continue to face.”

He added that through partnership with FIFA the association has to find a way of helping clubs in the Super League with GPS system to use.

“We are actively pursuing the need for technology, which will support the introduction of VAR. For the Super League teams, it has also become urgent and important that you also need to deploy technology,” said Kamanga. “And in that regards we wish to inform you that the Football Association Zambia executive has in conjunction with FIFA been able to now find a way, which we can support you with the introduction of GPS equipment for all the teams in the Super League, at least that will be a good starting point.”