FIFA OFFERS TO BAIL OUT FAZ

FIFA has indicated it will help FAZ with money from the FIFA project fund to settle legacy debts the association owes the Zambia Revenue Authority and NAPSA from the previous administration.

FAZ owes the two statutory bodies K8 million in unremitted Pay As You Earn to ZRA and staff contributions to NAPSA respectively up to 2016 in principals and penalties.

However, the association is up-to-date with the current obligations to statutory bodies from 2016 as revealed by the 2020 audited financial reports presented at the FAZ annual general meeting held at Urban Bliss hotel in Kabwe on Saturday.

The FAZ also owes a debt of K3 million in stadium fees as Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and Heroes Stadium management were never paid for the use of the two facilities up to 2016, which FAZ is now handling in collaboration with the government.

“…the association is still to honour its legacy debt with NAPSA as at 31 December 2020, the Association had outstanding balances of PAYE and NAPSA amounting to ZMW8,905,279 (2019: ZMW7,921,936) and ZMW1,320,041 (2019: ZMW1,410,048) respectively. The association risks incurring more penalties and interest thereof on these statutory obligations,” said FAZ finance, audit and compliance committee chairman Emmanuel Mbambiko in his presentation. “It is important to note that these are legacy debts dating back to 2016. But from that time, currently we are up to date with contributions. We don’t owe.”

In response, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga informed the AGM that his executive approached FIFA seeking help over the same and that FIFA indicated that it could help resolve the matter with money from project funds but regretted that the move would affect the FAZ infrastructure programme.

“As you are aware sometime back, ZRA garnished the FIFA account to recover the money but the government helped and the matter was resolved. Unfortunately, there is no way out with ZRA debt. We must pay. So, we have been looking for ways to resolve this outstanding debt because it is an old one and we approached FIFA,” said Kamanga. “I am happy to report that FIFA has indicated that it could help us with funds from the Project Funds. Unfortunately, we will miss out on infrastructure development but there is no way out. We hope that when we come next year, the matter would have been settled.”

Mbambiko also informed the AGM that FAZ was now in a better shape in terms of good governance as the association was no longer making losses coupled with increased funding.