I didn’t return to PF with a notice to have my court cases discontinued – Kambwili

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted Chishimba Kambwili of contempt of court.

Magistrate Nsunge Chanda said Kambwili cannot be criminally liable for merely chairing a board meeting which resolved to correct the details of the directors of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited at Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA).

In this matter, Kambwili is alleged to have tampered with documentation relating to the registration of his company, Mwamona, which was a subject in an active matter before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba, who is now High Court family and children’s division registrar.

It is alleged that on March 6, 2018, Kambwili caused an obstruction or disturbance in the course of judicial proceedings by lodging documents at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) in regards to Mwamona Engineering Technical Services limited when the matter relating to its incorporation and registration was already in court.

In his defence, Kambwili had told court that there was no law that stops a company from changing and making amendments on particulars of its directors when there was a legal action against its director or any board member before court.

He explained that during the board meetings, there was a proposal by management that the wrong National Registration Card number that was attached to his son’s (Mwamba) name on the company record be replaced.

The changes to be made were Mwamba’s particulars by changing his name from Mwamba Chishimba to Mwamba Kambwili and attaching his correct national identity card number 306416/68/1 and removing that of his aunty Sampa Kambwili.

Kambwili said his wife’s name was equally changed from Carol Chansa to Carol Chansa Chipande and she was appointed as the company secretary, replacing Mwamba.

He added that it was an offense under the companies Act to keep incorrect records at PACRA and continue conducting business.

Kambwili added that the purpose of correcting the particulars of the directors was to ensure that they were in conformity with the details on their national identity cards.

In her judgment, magistrate Chanda said according to evidence before her, Kambwili did not commit contempt in the eyes of the court and this was confirmed by three prosecution witnesses who said that Kambwili did not cause any disturbance in the court proceedings.

“I find that there was no restraining order to stop Mwamona from holding meetings and making board resolutions. Kambwili was accused of chairing board meetings but it is not known who lodged the documents at PACRA,” magistrate Chanda said.

She found that the board resolved that Mwamba’s name be changed so that it could be similar to the one on his NRC and that it was not Kambwili’s suggestion that the name be changed.

Magistrate Chanda said Mwamba and Carol were present during the board meeting but were not appearing before court.

She added that no document was presented before magistrate Simusamba to show that Kambwili altered information relating to Mwamona at PACRA.

“Trial is by ambush, Kambwili was not aware of the evidence the state was going to tender before court as investigations had already been concluded by March 5 when the resolution was made,” said magistrate Chanda.

She further ruled that the prosecution evidence was discredited by the defense and that there was a serious doubt in its case which fell in favour of Kambwili.

“I find the accused not guilty as charged and I acquit him accordingly,” said magistrate Chanda.

Reacting to the court’s judgment, Kambwili said he did not return to the PF with a notice to have his court cases discontinued.

“You heard the professional judgment, compare if it had anything to do with the PF, take into account all the evidence and refer it to the law,” Kambwili charged at a reporter.

He said he did not want to speculate whether Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali was used by his oppressors to lodge a complaint of contempt of court against him.

Kambwili urged Tayali to reflect on his conduct.

“My young brother Tayali, learn to be fair to other people and not to inflict pain like you have inflicted on me,” he said.

And reacting to the statement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia discouraging campaigns, Kambwili said “in America COVID-19 was also there where people were dying on the streets everyday. Did they stop the rallies? No! They continued with rallies because rallies is the only way you can communicate with voters.”

“I want to be very consistent on this matter; there is no way you can conduct elections without public rallies Kwangala uko, cisela ico (that’s playful and dramatic),” said Kambwili.