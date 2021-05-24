Kalaba is forthright, not corrupt, believe him – DP official

ZAMBIANS should believe in and trust Harry Kalaba; he is forthright and not corrupt, says a Democratic Party official Michael Mushe.

In an interview, Mushe, who is Livingstone district DP information and publicity secretary, said he was confident that the DP would win the August elections.

“I am appealing to Zambians to believe in Harry Kalaba, anything can happen, we can also do it. He is a serious and forthright leader. He is not corrupt and remember that he was the first one to pay back the money the Constitutional Court ordered from ministers who had remained in office in 2016. This was to show Zambians that he is serious with leadership,” Mushe said.

He revealed that the DP had managed to field 10 councillors in Livingstone and also a parliamentary candidate Leonard Matoka.

Mushe said the DP had done its homework on the ground and was hopeful of victory.

As for political violence, he advised all political leaders and cadres to desist from the vice.

“We need to take each other as brothers and sisters then we can achieve the One Zambia, One Nation motto,” said Mushe.