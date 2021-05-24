Lowering of policy rates have had no impact – NDC

NDC chairman for national planning and development Franklin Membe says the well-intended efforts by Central Bank to stimulate the economy by lowering policy rates to the lowest possible have had no impact on lifting the quality of life of Zambians.

In a statement, Membe recalled that last Wednesday, the Bank of Zambia announced that they will not increase the policy rate upwards from 8.5 per cent.

“We agree with them because for more than 10 years, lower policy rates have not been honoured and have not yielded the intended positive results. The idea to lower policy rate is first a monetary policy directive to financial institutions to demand that they tailor their lending rates to the business units in the economy around the policy rate,” he said. “Secondly, it is to encourage the business sector to borrow at affordable interest rates for their growth which should ultimately result in economic growth of Zambia.”

Membe, who is also NDC deputy secretary general, however, said the BoZ objective had not been achieved in Zambia.

He attributed its failure to among other things that the financial market in Zambia had not been growing at the same rate as demand for money.

Membe said what this had done was that it had created a situation in which the capacity of banks to lend had stunted.

He said the implication was that the same grown viable firms had become the only ones qualified to borrow because they had developed a bankable track record.

Membe said the other reason was that because the few viable firms were the only firms around, their favoured custom makes them capable of sweeping up all loanable funds from the market.

“Government’s consistent insistence to deposit into and borrow from commercial banks rather than from BoZ has had the effect of crowding out businesses that are striving to grow because banks make on average 40 per cent of their profits from government deposits and loans. Banks do not seek new clients neither are they motivated to innovate,” Membe said.

He also said the stunted growth of the financial market had also created a false impression to banks that they were making maximum profits from their traditional borrowers.

“The truth is that there is much more profit to be made if financial products could be developed to capture the unbanked and financially excluded,” said Membe.