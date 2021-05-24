Peace and elections

Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu says the general election will accord people an opportunity to usher in leaders that are committed to serving the common good.
“We know that this is a year of general elections, a very important exercise and as a Church, we have to mobilise our people to pray for peace. We need peace, people should vote in the context of peace. It is an opportunity for us to usher in leaders committed to serving our people, serving the common good but you can only do that if there is a certain level of peace, an environment of peace. People should be allowed to choose the leaders they want,” says Bishop Lungu.
Peace, free and fair – transparent – elections are necessary ingredients to a democratic state. Peace is an anchor to development just like development depends on good governance. And good governance is the ingredient which has been missing in far too many places, for far too long.
People should take these elections seriously by ensuring they elect or choose leaders that can represent them effectively – leaders who can serve the common good. An accountable leadership. There’s need to closely scrutinise those aspiring for public office including analysing their manifestos – policies – if we are usher in a leadership that can endeavour to lift our people out of the dire socio-economic circumstances they are in today.
We need servant leadership. We need development and eradication of inequality.
As Jose Marti put it, “We are free, but not to be evil, not to be indifferent to human suffering, not to profit from the people, from the work created and sustained through their spirit of political association, while refusing to contribute to the political state that we profit from.”
But more than the elections, we need peace. Peace is the foundation to all we do.
IMPOFF puts it aptly in that, “Peace…is the absence of conflict. Contrary to what you might think, peace is the natural state of things. Just like homeostasis is natural to any ecosystem and exogenous elements make it change, the introduction of violence in peaceful societies is not inherent to their structure, but forced upon them. One of the main reasons for the absence of peace is the proliferation of asymmetric relationships. Wherever and whenever there is an oppressed party under the ruling of an oppressing one, there is violence about to burst. This means that when an oppressing force out of ambition, cruelty, or economic interests brings under another part of the population, the natural balance breaks up and that particular society becomes violent. Peace is the answer to violence and equity is the main foundation for lasting peace. If we close the scope from the world to any given country, the magnifying glass allows us to see more in detail what happens to society. Some of the benefits in countries that enjoy peace are deeply related to growth, sustainability, health, and education. We could summarise all of that with what we call ‘the standard of life’. Peace is the way out of the world’s current state. All around the planet younger and older generations work together in closing the gaps. Organisations as well as individuals struggle every day to make Earth a more just and peaceful place to live in.
If we help spread the message and join our efforts to create awareness on the importance of peace, chances are we can change the world soon. Peace is the way out of inequity and violence and a golden ticket to enter a new, brighter future for humankind. All of us are important in this epic endeavor and the future generations need every hand they can get to receive a more equal, peaceful, and beautiful world. Peace matters and so does your contribution; let’s make this world a better place starting today.”
Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu says the general election will accord people an opportunity to usher in leaders that are committed to serving the common good.
“We know that this is a year of general elections, a very important exercise and as a Church, we have to mobilise our people to pray for peace. We need peace, people should vote in the context of peace. It is an opportunity for us to usher in leaders committed to serving our people, serving the common good but you can only do that if there is a certain level of peace, an environment of peace. People should be allowed to choose the leaders they want,” says Bishop Lungu.
Peace, free and fair – transparent – elections are necessary ingredients to a democratic state. Peace is an anchor to development just like development depends on good governance. And good governance is the ingredient which has been missing in far too many places, for far too long.
People should take these elections seriously by ensuring they elect or choose leaders that can represent them effectively – leaders who can serve the common good. An accountable leadership. There’s need to closely scrutinise those aspiring for public office including analysing their manifestos – policies – if we are usher in a leadership that can endeavour to lift our people out of the dire socio-economic circumstances they are in today.
We need servant leadership. We need development and eradication of inequality.
As Jose Marti put it, “We are free, but not to be evil, not to be indifferent to human suffering, not to profit from the people, from the work created and sustained through their spirit of political association, while refusing to contribute to the political state that we profit from.”
But more than the elections, we need peace. Peace is the foundation to all we do.
IMPOFF puts it aptly in that, “Peace…is the absence of conflict. Contrary to what you might think, peace is the natural state of things. Just like homeostasis is natural to any ecosystem and exogenous elements make it change, the introduction of violence in peaceful societies is not inherent to their structure, but forced upon them. One of the main reasons for the absence of peace is the proliferation of asymmetric relationships. Wherever and whenever there is an oppressed party under the ruling of an oppressing one, there is violence about to burst. This means that when an oppressing force out of ambition, cruelty, or economic interests brings under another part of the population, the natural balance breaks up and that particular society becomes violent. Peace is the answer to violence and equity is the main foundation for lasting peace. If we close the scope from the world to any given country, the magnifying glass allows us to see more in detail what happens to society. Some of the benefits in countries that enjoy peace are deeply related to growth, sustainability, health, and education. We could summarise all of that with what we call ‘the standard of life’. Peace is the way out of the world’s current state. All around the planet younger and older generations work together in closing the gaps. Organisations as well as individuals struggle every day to make Earth a more just and peaceful place to live in.
If we help spread the message and join our efforts to create awareness on the importance of peace, chances are we can change the world soon. Peace is the way out of inequity and violence and a golden ticket to enter a new, brighter future for humankind. All of us are important in this epic endeavor and the future generations need every hand they can get to receive a more equal, peaceful, and beautiful world. Peace matters and so does your contribution; let’s make this world a better place starting today.”