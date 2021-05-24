When you draw close to me, you’ll find milk and honey – Kapoche candidate

KAPOCHE Constituency PF candidate Luckson Lungu has called on party members to test milk and honey by drawing close to him.

Addressing party members, Lungu said a lot of people say he was selfish yet they have not drawn close to him to ascertain whether it was true or not.

He said when President Edgar Lungu chose him to stand in the area, it seemed he had plans for him and the president’s plans should not be destroyed or disturbed.

“We need love. Let’s have a lovely heart. If we win, you will see development will come strongly here in Kapoche but if we lose, you will see things will be hard for us. When the President chose a young person like me, he has plans for me, so you shouldn’t kill the wish of the President. Let’s lift it so that in future we see goodness and benefit,” he said.

“Mostly you say Mwaiwanu is selfish, draw close and see my selfishness, draw close you see my badness, so that later you can say we saw it on our own that he is selfish but I believe when you reach close to me, you will find milk and honey.”

He said President Lungu’s wish is to ensure that Eastern Province records huge votes, which could only be possible if party members work hard in their respective villages.

“When we go back to our villages, let’s try to work hard. I will not segregate against anyone to say this one is for Charles or this one is for Mwaiwanu. We are all one as a family,” he said.

He called on unity for campaigns to be easy.

Lungu feared that if the party will not unite then the work for victory would be hard.

“My request to you today is let’s unite like bans. If we cooperate the way we are doing, the work will be lighter and easier for us but if we move separately, the work will be tough for us,” said Lungu.

And Margret Banda, one of the PF officials, urged party members to tell the people to vote for a suit (PF president, member of parliament, council chairperson and councillor) if the President was to be happy.

“Let’s vote wisely, let’s not say MP we vote for Mwaiwanu, councillor we vote for independent and president we vote for UPND. Have you seen UPND here? They can’t come, even development can’t come if you mix the votes with them. Us in Lusaka, we vote uniform from top to bottom and let’s vote like this so that the President is happy with us,” said Banda

Lungu was adopted to contest on PF ticket leaving out Dr Charles Banda who held the seat.

Dr Banda said as a loyal member of the PF, he would respect the decision made by the central committee.

“The party has decided. We as loyal members of the party will abide by the decision that has been handed down onto us. The party is bigger than us individual members. I have always respected what has been decided by the party,” said Dr Banda via a text message.