ZIPAR calls for ‘more comprehensive approach’ to poverty

THE Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research says there is need for a more comprehensive approach to the issues of poverty and bring stakeholders together to address those concerns.

In an interview during the JCTR stakeholder engagement on the cost of living amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and growing inequality, executive director Dr Herrick Mpuku said the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection helps understand the poverty levels which people were encountering in this country.

“The JCTR has reported incomes of an average of K1,500 per person but the food basket indicated for a family of five persons is about K8,000. So there is a significant gap between what people are getting on average and what the food basket is demanding so that means that the pressure on the people is quite immense,” he said.

Dr Mpuku said it was necessary to take measures which mitigate “these kinds” of pressures on the population.

He said some measures had been taken like the social protection measures – cash plus.

“There is also cash plus now where initially they were given in cash but now in addition to cash, there are other measures which are being done to support, keep children in schools, empower the people. So there are measures which supplement cash transfers and those additional measures help mitigate the crisis that families face and it helps them prepare for the longer term future,” he said.

“So for us we say yes there is a big problem and of course the crisis means that access to education and access to health is also impaired so this means it puts the children’s future at risk. So the measures that are taken should address the immediate short term problems of hunger but should also address the longer term issues of keeping the children in school and keeping them healthy. So whatever measures are put in place, they must address that and what we see ourselves is a more comprehensive approach to the issues of poverty and bringing the stakeholders together to address those concerns.”

Dr Mpuku said ZIPAR was committed to working with institutions such as JCTR and other community service organisations.

He said ZIPAR’s responsibility was to do research, investigate issues of poverty and share such with other institutions.