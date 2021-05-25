GOVT OKAYS STADIA LEASE

THE Attorney General’s office has consented to FIFA’s request for government to lease five stadia for a 20-year period to the Football Association of Zambia.

This means that FAZ can now upgrade five selected stadia in five provincial capitals under the FIFA Forward project.

FAZ has a programme to upgrade five stadia in Kasama, Livingstone, Mansa, Chipata and Solwezi in the first phase of the project with funding from FIFA under the FIFA Forward project.

However, commencement of works was delayed after the memorandum of understanding was signed between FAZ and the Ministry of Youth Sport and Child Development last year.

This is because government only agreed to lease the facilities to FAZ for 15 years, while FIFA insisted that under their statutes, the lease of facilities to the FA must be 20 years.

But FAZ president Andrew Kamanga during the just ended annual general meeting in Kabwe reported that the matter had finally been resolved and a new MoU signed.

“Headways were made on projects with preferred contractors having been selected and placed under the project consultant who packaged all relevant documentation in liaison with the FAZ-FIFA Forward Project office,” said Kamanga.

“On the four stadia, there was a delay after the sports ministry insisted on 15 years for lease tenures on the stadia as opposed to the minimum of 20 years as stipulated in the FAZ regulations. Consultations were made with the Attorney General’s office and the matter has now been resolved in 2021.”

Kamanga added that it now meant that selected contractors could commence works on selected stadia that would see better facilities for FAZ-organised football activities in provinces.

He also informed the council that the Olympic Youth Development Centre, which has been holding on to the land title for the FAZ technical centre despite the land belonging to FAZ, has now written to confirm the ownership of the land by the association, adding that the land title was now in the process of being obtained.