Luanshya police arrest murder suspect

POLICE in Luanshya have arrested a man suspected to behind the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

Police have identified the notorious criminal who escaped from Kabwe Medium Prison where he was serving a 20-year jail sentence for aggravated robbery.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said the suspected dangerous criminal is behind the murder of an 18-year-old girl who went missing on May 22, 2021.

Chushi has named the suspect as Joseph Chiteta, 55.

He said following intensive interrogations on May 24, police unearthed one case of murder, in which the suspect led police to Chichele Forest in Kasongo area of Luanshya district where they discovered the body of Agness Samutamu of Chichele Community in Ndola.

“The suspect stripped his victim and tied her to a pine tree. It is strongly believed the deceased was sexually abused before she was strangled to death by the suspect,” Chushi said. “Further, the victim was earlier reported to have been abducted by an unknown person on 22nd May, 2021 around 10:00 hours in Twapia, Ndola district and since then police officers have been searching for the victim, until the discovery. The body was identified by the uncle to the deceased Golden Kautingu, 61 of house No. 4079 Kabushi Ndola and later taken to Thompson District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.”

He said the suspect is behind a spate of aggravated robberies, abductions and rapes in Luanshya, Ndola and Kabwe.

Chushi said the suspect was arrested on Sunday around 11:00 hours in Fisenge compound.

“The suspect was cornered by alert police officers in Fisenge Compound, Baluba Area Luanshya district, on 23rd May, 2021 around 11:00 hours… The suspect is alleged to have escaped from Kabwe Medium Prison where he was serving a 20-year jail sentence for aggravated robbery he committed in 2012.”