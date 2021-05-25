Mandevu PF member accuses Sangwa of interfering with democratic process

MANDEVU PF member Amon Maviya has charged that lawyer John Sangwa is playing politics over President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.

Maviya claims that President Lungu’s eligibility is a dead issue.

“It is now clear that lawyer John Sangwa is playing politics over the dead issue of the eligibility of President Lungu. The ConCourt has ruled on two different occasions, in the Danny Pule and Bampa Kapalasa cases respectively that President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to stand as presidential candidate – a decision that must be respected by all well-meaning Zambians including Sangwa,” said Maviya. “Sangwa’s senseless interference with the democratic process has a potential to propagate tension in the country. I therefore challenge John Sangwa to form his own political party and battle it out on the political front if he is man enough because his agenda is clear. The directive to all party structures in Lusaka Province by our hardworking provincial chairman, MCC Kennedy [Kamba] to treat Sangwa as a political opponent is welcome.”