Nkana’s fight for survival continues

NKANA’s quest for survival comes under scrutiny today with a tough encounter against third placed Red Arrows at Nkoloma stadium.

Nkana are perched in 16th position, but the defending champions fearing to become the first team in Zambia’s league history to win the title and get relegated the following, season have been in bullish form in the last five games; winning four and losing one, resulting in a steady rise on the table although still in danger of relegation.

With 34 points, Nkana need to win the remaining five games whilst praying that other relegation candidates, NAPSA Stars on 36 points, Indeni on 37, Prison Leopards on 38 and Young Green Eagles on 39 points drop points in their respective remaining games as the drama at the top and the bottom of the MTN/FAZ Super League rages on.

“It is attainable. If Zesco can win 10 games, why not Nkana? So, we are looking at that and I have seen the character the boys are showing. We are aiming to win all the remaining games, that is our aim,” said Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi of the remaining games after dispatching Leopards 2-1 in a nail-biting encounter on Saturday.

But it won’t be easy for Nkana with Arrows seeking a return to continental football as three of the top four slots keep changing hands every weekend. Chisi Mbewe’s side will surely be looking to consolidate their stay with a victory this afternoon.

In the other rescheduled week 17 game today, Buildcon could rise to fourth position with a victory over second-placed Zanaco at the same venue in the early kick-off.

Zanaco have 50 points, just four points from third-placed Arrows and fourth-placed Lusaka Dynamos.