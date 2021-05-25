PS directs ZICTA to monitor all blogs ahead of polls

MONITOR all blogs, we are in an election year, Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe has told ZICTA.

Zambia Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has embarked on a countrywide cyber law sensitisation programme.

But Nundwe said people that abuse social media to scandalise others should be dealt with.

Nundwe said the sensitisation programme on cyber law has come at the right time when the country is heading towards elections.

He said having people especially the youths learn about cyber law would prevent them from online bullying.

Nundwe said most of the people would have respect for the prominent people in the country once they understand the law.

“ZICTA should monitor all blogs and report all who are not regulating the law to law enforcers. This is an election year. We need to protect people from unnecessary attacks. We have a lot of things to deal with rather than everyday attacks,” he said. Nundwe said the government wants to have a section of people that are abiding by the law hence the need for ZICTA to monitor all the internet happenings.

ZICTA corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde said various ICT regulators have been sent to different provinces to sensitise the general public on the cyber law.

Nankonde said due to COVID- 19, ZICTA has targeted the media and government heads of department who would later on disseminate the information once they receive it.

“Due to COVID-19 we have only targeted the media and some heads of department, the youths have also been included because they are ones who mostly use the internet hence the need for them to learn more on the law,” said Nankonde.