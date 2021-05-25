The poor have no choice but to vote for themselves – Hamoonga

[By Ben Mbangu in Dundumwezi]

DUNDUMWEZI Socialist Party parliamentary candidate Kenmax Hamoonga says the poor in Zambia have no choice but to vote for themselves in the August 12 general elections.

Speaking at a special meeting called by chief Chikanta for all adopted candidates to introduce themselves to the traditional leadership in the area, Hamoonga said the hearts of the poor are broken because nothing was happening to address their plight.

“The poor in Zambians have no choice but to vote for themselves in the August general elections. Our hearts are broken because nothing is happening. We have tried other political parties and now it’s our time the poor people to vote for ourselves,” Hamoonga said.

He urged the electorate in Dundumwezi, which has in the past voted for the opposition UPND, to now try the Socialist Party.

“We are a bad electorate despite these people failing us, we keep on voting for them. For example, here in Dundumwezi we had given the parliamentary seat to UPND for 15 years and nothing is happening,” Hamoonga said.

He stressed the need to elect leaders that can deliver.

“Dundumwezi is lagging behind in development because we put people that stay in town instead of ourselves the poor in villages. We need leaders that live with the people because they are the only ones that understand our problems,” he said. “2021 is a year of change. So let’s vote for ourselves, not those who don’t stay with us. The poor themselves must vote for themselves because they understand their challenges. We have suffered a great deal and now we must wake up. Our children in schools sit on the floor. It’s very painful…those that stay outside Dundumwezi we keep choosing to represent us in parliament failed to do anything.” Hamoonga described himself as an agent of change.

“2021 is not time for cheating each other. Those that reside in town should live the poor to represent themselves. Everything here has stalled. Now as Socialist Party we are saying give us time to change things, we move things,” said Hamoonga.

And Michelo Haluyasa, an independent candidate, pledged to develop Dundumwezi if elected member of parliament.

She cited the poor road network among the reasons why she was running for political office.

Michael Mazakaza, another independent candidate, pledged to use his acquired knowledge and education to turn things around for the better in Dundumwezi.

Meanwhile, PF candidate Pathic Manachonga urged people to hold accountable those that held office in Dundumwezi.

And opening the meeting, Chikanta urged the candidates to practice issue-based campaigns.

“We want a peaceful campaign. No character assassination. Just tell the electorate what you want to do for them as you go round campaigning,” he said.

He complained that he was often called names for trying hard to lobby for development in Dundumwezi.

“I’m doing jobs that I’m not supposed to do because leaders you voted for are not doing anything and this is why some of you are accusing me of being partisan. So if you are voted into office please do your job. Your failure must not expose me to be partisan when I start lobbying for development,” Chikanta said.

He called for respect for traditional leadership adding that they were not politicians.

Meanwhile, the UPND candidate Edgar Singombe and Democratic Party’s Gloria Mapani could not attend the meeting due to other engagements.