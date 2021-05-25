ZNBC should cover all political players – Banda

A ZAMBIAN citizen, Mthoniswa Banda has requested the national broadcaster, ZNBC to provide equal platform to all candidates in the August 12 general election.

In his letter to Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation director general Malolela Lusambo dated May 24, 2021, Banda of 647 Plainview in Lusaka’s Garden House outlined the role of the public broadcaster.

The letter has also been copied to Independent Broadcasting Authority director general Josephine Mapoma, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma, and Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano.

“As a voter and patriot, and one whose simple role is to make informed decisions and choices based on what the campaigning candidates are saying and promising to do for our lovely country Zambia, and in particular in my thematic areas of interests, my electoral role is made simple by having access to a neutral public news media platform like ZNBC, that has a wider reach nationally, has qualified and professional media personnel, has equipment and funds provided by taxpayers and is not driven by financial or political motives to cover elections in a certain way,” Banda stated. “ZNBC therefore owes me the voter, the public and Zambia a duty to bring into our living rooms, through their media platforms of TV or radio sets, all the contesting candidates to come and talk to us, more so that due to COVID-19 concerns, both the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), have advised that election campaigns for the 2021 elections be conducted in a smart way using the available technology-based platforms such as online and broadcast media including ZNBC. I am therefore appealing to you Sir with your management team to return to the fundamental ideals of a true public media, a public broadcaster, of a ZNBC envisaged in the ZNBC Act where ‘Z in the name ZNBC stands for Zambia and all its interests and different peoples.”

Banda reminded Lusambo of the 1991 scenario where the public media were sued by the then opposition MMD for biased coverage towards the ruling UNIP and they lost the case in the Lusaka High Court.

Banda further urged ZNBC to allow the opposition advertise on all its platforms.