ZNMNGD calls for laws to make 50/50 adoptions mandatory

THE Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is worried that political parties have continued to make mere pronouncements on the increase of women participation in governance issues.

The Network has observed that to the contrary political parties have failed to fulfil their commitment due to lack of laws that hold them accountable.

The organisation whose mandate is to promote gender equality by working with men, has since pledged to continue calling for laws that will make it mandatory for all political parties in Zambia to adopt women on a 50/50 scale.

ZNMNGD national coordinator Nelson Banda in a statement dated May 23, applauded the five political parties that have adopted women as running mates for the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“We (ZNMNGD) commend the PF, UPND, NAREP, Democratic Party and Zambians United for Sustainable Development parties for adopting women as running mates and we hope that they will continue to recognise the participation of women in the strengthening of democracy and governance systems in the country,” he said.

Banda said despite adopting women as running mates, the five political parties’ full commitment to gender equality will be tested when the next government is formed to ascertain whether they will fully embrace the participation of women in line with the SADC and African Union protocols that call for 50/50 participation of men and women in leadership.

He noted that there was more to be done to ensure the playing field for women is levelled to eliminate all barriers such as gender based violence, name calling, corruption among others, that hinder their effective participation in governance issues.

“Many political parties have made mere pronouncements to increase the participation of women in leadership but they have lamentably failed to honour their commitment because there is no legislation to hold them accountable,” Banda said. “It is our hope that the next government will take the participation of women in leadership as a top priority as it is a well-known fact that women pay more attention to social issues, welfare, health and education and their inclusion on governance should be supported by an active legislation.”

Banda said the participation of women in leadership is a vehicle for gender-balanced leadership, a better environment for social development and sustainability performance of democracy and economic growth.