ACC arrests PROTUZ officials for corruption

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Professional Teachers’ Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) president Vincent Kabimba Mwitumwa and general secretary Kangwa Musenga for corrupt practices.

Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said in a statement that Mwitumwa 51 of R33 Railways Compound in Monze district had been jointly charged with Musenga, 48 of 575 off Gardenia Road in Avondale, Lusaka with one count of aiding and abetting contrary to section 21(1) of the penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Chibwe said details were that Mwitumwa and Musenga on a date unknown but between January 1, 2018 and December 31,2020 in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting with others unknown aided and abetted Treegain Rhodah Ng’uni Kansembe to obtain pecuniary advantage by false pretences while in her capacity as deputy-general secretary for finance for PROTUZ by purporting that she possessed the requisite qualifications when in fact not.

“Further, Mr Kangwa Musenga, has been charged with another one count of unlawful action or proceedings against a whistleblower contrary to Section 69(8)(b) and (9) of the anti-corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia,” she said.

She said the Commission has further arrested Kansembe and charged her with two counts of uttering false documents contrary to Section 352 of the penal code Cap 87.

Chibwe said details were that Kansembe on a date unknown but between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2001 in Lusaka knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely a grade 12 certificate Index No. 0101607 to the Ministry of Education purporting that the same was genuinely issued by the Examinations Council of Zambia when in fact not.

“Further, Mrs Kansembe has been charged with two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences contrary to Section 309A (1) of the penal code Cap 87.

“Details are that on a date unknown but between 1st January, 2016 and 31st December 2020 being a person holding office as deputy-general secretary for finance in PROTUZ did by false pretences dishonestly obtain salaries and allowances amounting to over K1 million purporting that she possessed the requisite qualifications for secondment to PROTUZ when in fact not,” she said.

She said the trio had been released on ACC bond and would appear in court soon.