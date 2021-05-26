Africa Freedom Day and plight of our citizens

Harry Kalaba says this year’s Africa Freedom Day would not have come at a better time than this when we will be going to the polls on August 12, 2021 to exercise our right to choose leaders who will help in the true liberation of Zambia.
“While we celebrate the efforts of our founding fathers that brought us independence and liberated us from foreign rule, the country has in the recent years been faced with serious economic challenges that pause an even greater challenge than that which we had to fight under the colonial rule. As we take time to appreciate the sweat, toil, sacrifice and selflessness of men and women like Kenneth David Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Alexander Grey Zulu, Mama Julia Chikamoneka, Mungoni Liso, Joseph Mutale, Simon Chisha Kalaba, Mama Mary Fulano, James Chapoloko, Kapasa Makasa, Mama Kankasa, Lawrence Katilungu and many more who chose to risk their lives in order to liberate Zambia,” says Harry. “We must all remember that these men and women did not fight for freedom so that it may be taken away by those who wish to sacrifice the destiny of this nation for self-enrichment. We must make a resolve to rid this country of corrupt leaders that are ready to sell the country to the highest bidder. I want to call everyone to account and ensure that we reflect on what real freedom is. It is not just the absence of a horse rider giving you lashes on your back or the segregation that we faced before Independence on 24th October, 1964. Real freedom is the ability to choose what you want to eat and when you want to eat. It is the ability for that youth having an option in terms of what career path to take rather than just taking the only opening they come across provided it pays them a salary. Real freedom is about employees knowing that at the point of leaving employment, they will not have to wait another 10 years before they get their retirement package. It is about a civil servant and men and women in uniform knowing that when they work for their country and government someone will not just wake up some day and retire them in national interest just to create a vacancy for his relative. Real freedom is about people having the right to exercise their choice and deciding what they want to do without fear of retribution from a cadre or a corrupt public officer who is ordered to carry out directives that will disenfranchise citizens with impunity. I am therefore concerned as president of the Democratic Party that those in government have elected to take away the right of choice from the citizens. We are concerned as the Democratic Party that the citizens of this nation have lost the freedom of decent lives and access to basic needs of life as those in the ruling party today are using hunger as a means of punishing citizens into submission. They are using ill gotten money as a means to retain in office…”
We agree.
It is painful to see how those that took over the reign after the generational leadership – the independence leaders – have reduced the essence of independence. The freedoms, liberties, that came with independence are being taken away. Citizens are now having to relive colonial time type of governance – divide and rule tactics, scaremongering!
Subjugation becomes a means of retaining power or eliciting support – votes! Rule of law is given no chance.
Economic development is side-stepped because bringing about equality threatens our elite politicians. As Eduardo Galeano observed, “We live in a world that treats the dead better than the living. We, the living are askers of questions and givers of answers, and we have other grave defects unpardonable by a system that believes death, like money, improves people.”
But talking about independence, Dr Kenneth Kaunda advised that, “In fighting to establish a fair and just society, we must continue to be as revolutionary as we were during the struggle for independence. […] If we are honest to the cause we fought and suffered for, if we are honest to our own people, we must see that from time to time we take a critical look of self-inspection.”
And on service he said, “We must think and think again how best we shall serve and not about how important we are as leaders of our people, or how we can safeguard our own positions as leaders. Why must we? Don’t we hold these posts in trust for our people? We must remember we are not elected kings and that if we believe so much in the importance of man, we must not devise artificial methods of bottling his feelings. On the other hand, those who elected us and those who are our advisers must help us leaders by not doing things that will go to our heads to make us falsely feel that we were superhuman.”
Truly, Edgar Lungu and his minions have reduced our independence to a feast of criminals. We are in a country where PF gangsters are calling the shots on all the three arms of government – the Judiciary, the Executive, and the Legislature. To them, the rule of law is nothing but a tool to promote their hegemony while oppressing other citizens. No wonder Edgar can blatantly abrogate our Constitution by pushing for a third term of office. This is how much these characters have demeaned our independence. What a shame!
Harry Kalaba says this year’s Africa Freedom Day would not have come at a better time than this when we will be going to the polls on August 12, 2021 to exercise our right to choose leaders who will help in the true liberation of Zambia.
“While we celebrate the efforts of our founding fathers that brought us independence and liberated us from foreign rule, the country has in the recent years been faced with serious economic challenges that pause an even greater challenge than that which we had to fight under the colonial rule. As we take time to appreciate the sweat, toil, sacrifice and selflessness of men and women like Kenneth David Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Alexander Grey Zulu, Mama Julia Chikamoneka, Mungoni Liso, Joseph Mutale, Simon Chisha Kalaba, Mama Mary Fulano, James Chapoloko, Kapasa Makasa, Mama Kankasa, Lawrence Katilungu and many more who chose to risk their lives in order to liberate Zambia,” says Harry. “We must all remember that these men and women did not fight for freedom so that it may be taken away by those who wish to sacrifice the destiny of this nation for self-enrichment. We must make a resolve to rid this country of corrupt leaders that are ready to sell the country to the highest bidder. I want to call everyone to account and ensure that we reflect on what real freedom is. It is not just the absence of a horse rider giving you lashes on your back or the segregation that we faced before Independence on 24th October, 1964. Real freedom is the ability to choose what you want to eat and when you want to eat. It is the ability for that youth having an option in terms of what career path to take rather than just taking the only opening they come across provided it pays them a salary. Real freedom is about employees knowing that at the point of leaving employment, they will not have to wait another 10 years before they get their retirement package. It is about a civil servant and men and women in uniform knowing that when they work for their country and government someone will not just wake up some day and retire them in national interest just to create a vacancy for his relative. Real freedom is about people having the right to exercise their choice and deciding what they want to do without fear of retribution from a cadre or a corrupt public officer who is ordered to carry out directives that will disenfranchise citizens with impunity. I am therefore concerned as president of the Democratic Party that those in government have elected to take away the right of choice from the citizens. We are concerned as the Democratic Party that the citizens of this nation have lost the freedom of decent lives and access to basic needs of life as those in the ruling party today are using hunger as a means of punishing citizens into submission. They are using ill gotten money as a means to retain in office…”
We agree.
It is painful to see how those that took over the reign after the generational leadership – the independence leaders – have reduced the essence of independence. The freedoms, liberties, that came with independence are being taken away. Citizens are now having to relive colonial time type of governance – divide and rule tactics, scaremongering!
Subjugation becomes a means of retaining power or eliciting support – votes! Rule of law is given no chance.
Economic development is side-stepped because bringing about equality threatens our elite politicians. As Eduardo Galeano observed, “We live in a world that treats the dead better than the living. We, the living are askers of questions and givers of answers, and we have other grave defects unpardonable by a system that believes death, like money, improves people.”
But talking about independence, Dr Kenneth Kaunda advised that, “In fighting to establish a fair and just society, we must continue to be as revolutionary as we were during the struggle for independence. […] If we are honest to the cause we fought and suffered for, if we are honest to our own people, we must see that from time to time we take a critical look of self-inspection.”
And on service he said, “We must think and think again how best we shall serve and not about how important we are as leaders of our people, or how we can safeguard our own positions as leaders. Why must we? Don’t we hold these posts in trust for our people? We must remember we are not elected kings and that if we believe so much in the importance of man, we must not devise artificial methods of bottling his feelings. On the other hand, those who elected us and those who are our advisers must help us leaders by not doing things that will go to our heads to make us falsely feel that we were superhuman.”
Truly, Edgar Lungu and his minions have reduced our independence to a feast of criminals. We are in a country where PF gangsters are calling the shots on all the three arms of government – the Judiciary, the Executive, and the Legislature. To them, the rule of law is nothing but a tool to promote their hegemony while oppressing other citizens. No wonder Edgar can blatantly abrogate our Constitution by pushing for a third term of office. This is how much these characters have demeaned our independence. What a shame!