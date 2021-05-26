Chembe defends cycling title

OVER the weekend Obert Chembe of Twin Palm Cycling Club successfully defended the Tour De Mikango championship for the third time.

The 31-year-old outclassed 26 cyclists in the 100 km race to walk away with K2,400.

Chembe finished the race after two hours and 21 minutes to walk away with the top price of the day. But that was not the only individual prize Chembe got, he grabbed the King of The mountain trophy with a K2,000 cash prize.

With age catching up on him, Chembe wants to groom upcoming young cyclists.

“Age is catching up with me, and what I want to do now is to groom more cyclists in the game. I want them to benefit from what I have achieved, I want them to win more than what I have won,” he said in a post tournament interview.

“My achievement is nothing if I do not pass it on to young athletes who are coming behind me because that is the future of our sport which needs growth. But it is not in my hands but in their hands because they also need to work extra hard for them to do more than what I have done in the sport. They need to stay focused and always put God first in everything they do to develop their skills in the sport.”

Chembe added that there had been an improvement for many cyclists as they gave him a tough time.

“This year’s race has been different from the other two which I have won. The boys are more fit than before. The past two races that I won I did a brake away for almost half of the race but this race was different because we almost finished at the same time,” explained Chembe.

“I have seen a lot of improvement from the cyclists, which is a good thing. And I know, come the next race, all those who didn’t do well in the just ended championship will want to do more and challenge the title. So, I have to work extra hard in the next event.”

In the women’s 60-kilometre category, it was Anita Yama and Rebbeca Chiyuka, both of Kansashi Cycling Club, who scooped the first and second position respectively.

IN the 60-kilometre intermediate category, it was Kansashi Cycling Club which dominated the race.

And Zambia Cycling Association president Andrew Chibuye said the association was working towards forming a national team that would represent the country at international level.

“We are working on building a Zambian national cycling team to represent the country on the international stage because of talent here. So, we appeal to as many partners and sponsors to come on board and support the sport,” said Chibuye.