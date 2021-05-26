Defend Sangwa and Constitution, Kazabu urges Zambians

THE threat on lawyer John Sangwa by the PF is a threat against the Constitution, says former livestock and fisheries deputy minister Luxon Kazabu.

He says the PF does not care about the provisions of the Constitution.

Reacting to Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba’s directive to party members to treat Sangwa as a political opponent for petitioning President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility in the August 12 presidential election, Kazabu urged Zambians to defend Sangwa and the Constitution.

“I am appealing to all well-meaning Zambians to rise up and defend constitutional lawyer State Counsel John Sangwa for petitioning the eligibility of Edgar Lungu who is seeking a third term that is not provided for in the Constitution,” he said. “Zambians should not just rise up to defend Sangwa, but the Constitution because it is under threat from the PF and its leaders. Article 2 of the Constitution is very clear that we should not allow anybody to overthrow, suspend or illegally abrogate it.”

He said Zambians must learn from other countries in as far as the defence of the Constitution is concerned.

“The threat by Kamba against Sangwa is a threat to the Constitution and it is like he is saying the PF don’t care about it and its provisions,” said Kazabu.