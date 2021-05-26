Election related court cases to help in refining Constitution – OCiDA

THE Our-Civic-Duty Association (OCiDA) says the Constitution is being tested by actions of taking election-related issues to the Constitutional Court.

Administrative secretary Simon Kabanda said the actions of taking election related issues to the Constitutional Court were a positive development.

Kabanda said the Constitutional Court was one of the new features in the 2016 Amended Constitution.

“Our Constitution requires refinement, and such court cases are going to help in refining the Constitution. A few years ago, there was a process that government commenced to refine the Constitution,” he recalled. “Unfortunately, that noble process was short-changed. The process deviated from refinement of the Constitution to making substantive, and in fact retrogressive, amendments which would have taken the country’s democracy backwards.”

The PF government attempted to amend the Constitution through the infamous Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

Kabanda said it was at a time “like this”, the elections time when the Constitutional Court ought to be appreciated.

He said the Constitutional Court was the final arbitrator in election disputes or election related uncertainties.

“It should be noted, and emphasised, that the Constitutional Court is the custodian of our Republican Constitution – it is the custodian of our democracy. The Constitution is, in this regard, being tested by these actions of taking election related issues to the Constitutional Court,” said Kabanda. “This is an important feature of democracy at work. It is a demonstration of a thriving democracy.”