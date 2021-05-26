End the chaos, vote Socialist Party – M’membe

FRED M’membe says people have the power to change government in this election.

The Socialist Party leader reminds voters that his party presents the best choice since it has a different ideology from all others.

“I make this promise to you, my fellow Zambians that if you vote the Socialist Party, you will be voting for yourselves to govern. Leaders lead; the people govern. You the people will govern,” he said in a statement yesterday. “At this election you have the power to change our country for the better. You have the opportunity to take Zambia into a new decade with new vision, with new purpose and with a new Socialist Party government.”

Dr M’membe outlined the benefits of voting for his party in the upcoming elections.

“If you vote the Socialist Party, you yourselves, as the governors, will be able to deliver to yourselves a better deal and for the next generation – real investments in free and socialised education and health services,” he added. “If you vote the Socialist Party, you can end the chaos in government – by electing a strong, stable and united team focused on serving the people of Zambia. The choice for you, the choice for our country, is clear. It can be more of the same – or a real change for the better. Division and drift – or unity and purpose. This is the choice for every citizen of our great nation: five more years of inherently corrupt neoliberal capitalist policies offered and being pursued by our opponents or a bolder revolutionary, better and more fair, just, humane and peaceful future for Zambia under a new Socialist Party government.

Dr M’membe said the country needed change that would spur development in every area.

“Today I present the case for real change, revolutionary change. Our country needs real change – because more of the same is simply not good enough for Zambians. And nowhere is this more clear or more urgent, than the economy,” Dr M’membe said. “Our economy is not working in the interests of the poor, the working people. The economy isn’t everything in life, we all know that, but a strong economy is central to the capacity of this nation to deliver the things that we all want. After three decades of neoliberal capitalist trickle-down economics living standards are flat lining. None of this is by accident. And we all know – in our bones – what’s coming next, if the neoliberal capitalist parties – PF and UPND – are given another five years. Our two main opponents’ neoliberal capitalist policies are certainly not the way forward for Zambia. Do not vote for more of the same.”

He urged voting for revolutionary change.

“And, of course, for us Socialists our vision always begins with education. The world and the region that we live in is changing more rapidly than any time in human history. So much is different, so much is uncertain, but one truth is guaranteed.

The best investment that we can make is in the potential of individuals. And the future of our economy is education. Only free and socialised education will liberate the talents of our people and uplift their horizons,” said Dr M’membe.

“And when you think about the importance of making education free and socialised, it is not only important, my word it’s urgent. This is the compelling case for real change on August 12. If you want an education system that liberates the talents of every Zambian and uplifts our horizons, there is a very straightforward way you can make this happen: vote the Socialist Party on August 12. I think it is fair to say sometimes that we can overcomplicate politics because in the end what matters most to the Zambian people is straightforward. If your family is okay and your health is okay, then everything else flows from that. But if that is in jeopardy, everything else is difficult. So, when you look at this election, one of the biggest differences and the sharpest contrasts is in our approach to healthcare, is in hospitals. Our opponents are speaking very complicated languages of insurance schemes and so forth, ours is simple: you will make health services free and socialised. Period. So today this is our case for real change, revolutionary change. We say emphatically to all Zambians: end the chaos. Vote Socialist Party. Vote for real change, revolutionary change. Vote for your family’s interests. Vote for yourselves. Vote for your future. Vote Socialist Party.”