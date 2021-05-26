Envoy pledges UK’s support to will support Zambia’s elections

BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Wooley says his government will support Zambia’s efforts to have a peaceful and safe

“Africa Freedom Day gives us an opportunity to honour the work of all those who strive to defend our fundamental human rights – the many men and women who helped realise the dream of Africa’s desire for self-rule and determination,” he said. “The UK’s history with Zambia is complex and cannot ignore the past but today the UK stands with Africa and Zambia as a force for good in the world. The United Kingdom is a committed partner and friend in Zambia and is keen to working with Zambia in many fronts that will enable this beautiful country to prosper democratically and economically.”

High Commissioner Wooley said as Zambia goes to the polls on August 12, the world is looking at the country with expectations.

He noted that since its return to multiparty democracy, Zambia has experienced elections and transfers of power.

High Commissioner Wooley further noted that democracy is now part of the fabric in Zambia.

“Democracy is about the people freely choosing who their elected leaders will be. In Zambia people have done that consistently since 1991, the politicians listen and we have seen governments changed. The UK does not favour one candidate or one party over another – that choice is for the people of Zambia alone but we do favour a process that is inclusive, transparent, credible and peaceful, that provides a level playing field for all those seeking election or re-election. We will do all we can to help make that so,” he said.

High Commissioner Wooley also vowed that between now and election day, the UK would be committed to work with all stakeholders across the political spectrum to help Zambia have a successful election.